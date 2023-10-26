When choosing a university degree, one of the constant questions is What will be the salary I will receive when I graduate? This question is usually important in a life decision such as what to study.
According to Labor Observatory, portal where statistical information is hosted parto the academic and work future in Mexico, reveals which are the best paying careers.
Here we share the top 10 of the best paying careers, so that you take it into account before doing the admission process at a university.
LABOR OBSERVATORY
It is worth mentioning that These are the careers whose employees received the highest average monthly income.
The figures are updated to the first quarter of 2023 from the National Occupation and Employment Survey, STPS-INEGI.
*Stay up to date with the news, join our WhatsApp channel here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaAf9Pu9hXF1EJ561i03
MV
Themes
Economics university degree Salaries Medicine Finance humanities
Read Also
Get the latest news in your email
Everything you need to know to start your day
Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions
Leave a Reply