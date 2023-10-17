The Jalisco restaurant industry has slowed its expansion plans due to lack of personnel. Restaurant chains, cafes, breweries are the most affected areas in this sector.

Mario Avalospresident of the National Chamber of the Restaurant and Seasoned Food Industry (Canirac Jalisco)admitted that there are many businesses that have not been able to open more branches due to this problem.

“There are definitely businesses that have been affected in their expansion due to the lack of labor.However, each of the companies has their own strategies that allow them to overcome these difficulties,” he commented.

“If there is some impact, there are chains that have limited themselves to opening a business more precisely because they see this lack of staff, I can tell you about several colleagues who have decided to close branches so that with that staff they had they could complete other branches or some chains that cannot open more branches,” he added.

According to the interviewee The restaurant industry registers a 30 percent shortfall in staff shortages.

“There are two types of workers, those of us who already have a firm plant in the businesses who really do not move and have been working for years and there is a generation today that is difficult to recruit, suddenly they work, you give them training and you adapt to their needs of schedules and salaries and yet they tend to leave or change jobs anyway,” he added.

He added that for a few years now the restaurant industry It is one of the sectors that has been most affected by the phenomenon of lack of labor.

“We have been carrying out a series of actions and activities that are aimed at making our sector increasingly competitive,” he commented.

Ildefonso Soltero, vice president of the Regional Council of the Restaurant and Gastronomic Industry (CRIREG)commented that due to the lack of labor there has been a lot of piracy in the sector.

“There are people who come and take away your staff and it’s good that we are training because they go from one place to another and there is qualified labor.”

He commented that the scholarships awarded by the federal government They have caused many young people not to want to work.

“I agree that older adults should be supported, but in the Youth Building the Future program they are holding back many young workers who earn the minimum wage because restaurateurs and waiters are paid the minimum wage, but we see that with the support They don’t work, they have an income to buy clothes, shoes, tennis shoes, so why do they work and that is a mistake,” he commented.

