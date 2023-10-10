During the first half of the year Jalisco 14,162.7 million dollars in exports, which represents an increase of 13 percent compared to the same period in 2022 according to data from the Institute of Statistical and Geographic Information of Jalisco (IIEG).

At the national level, the export figure for the first six months of the year was 262,104 million dollars, the contribution of Jalisco for that same period was 5.4% of the total reported in Mexico.

In the second quarter of 2023, the state’s export figure was 7,522.8 million dollars, contributing 5.6% of total exports by state during the months of April, May and June.

“We continue to show great international trade with the United States and other nations. Also, the state stands out because the trade that is being generated is through high-tech manufacturing. Jalisco is a state that is very diversified in products, but manufacturing continues to predominate in our entity,” commented Roberto Arechederra Pacheco, Secretary of Economic Development of the Government of Jalisco in a statement.

The main export subsector of Jalisco was the Manufacturing of computing, communication, measurement equipment and other electronic equipment, components and accessories; which contributed 18% of national exports of this item, ranking third nationally, after Chihuahua and Baja California.

In terms of global exports in the first half of the year, the states that top the list are: Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Baja California, Guanajuato, Tamaulipas, Jalisco and Sonora.

