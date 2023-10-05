Although there is a proposal for Mexican workers to have a 40-hour work week with 2 days of rest, There is still no date to know when it would be approved by the deputies.

The initiative was presented by the senator of Movimiento Ciudadano, Patricia Mercado, and there is a fear that it will not be approved, however, long before this proposal, Businessman Carlos Slim suggested that working hours in Mexico will be shortened more than what the ruling currently contemplates.

Carlos Slim stated in September 2022 that several countries in the world have reduced the working day to 4 days, but stressed that this would not be enough. According to Slim, the ideal would be to work only 3 days a week, in order to double employment.

If the initiative mentioned by Slim is taken, instead of the one that has been discussed in recent months, There would be 4 days of mandatory rest in the country.

Another relevant point is that Slim proposed that every Mexican with a formal job should have a maximum daily workday of 12 hours to only work 3 days and have 4 days of rest.

He also details that by working fewer days, The retirement age should be increased to 75 years, This could keep the country’s public finances healthy.

“It would also be very important so that governments and pension and social security funds are not bankrupt due to the inability to finance the retirements of people from 60 to 65 years old,” he said during an event of the Telmex Foundation – Telcel México Siglo XXI.

