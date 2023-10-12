The Tax Administration Service (SAT) alerted taxpayers about the existence of false portals and emails sent in your name that are for the purpose of impersonation of authority to deceive the general public.

In addition, there are fake profiles on social networks or messages sent by WhatsApp who seek to obtain tax data, bank accounts or the security number of taxpayers.

Given this situation, the SAT remembers that the only official website of the tax collection body is: sat.gob.mx

He mentioned that The existence of apocryphal portals has spread on social networks for fraudulent purposes, while on the other hand, fake emails.

The SAT website does not have an “org” endingand does not carry out auctions or sales of goods, products, materials, heavy machinery, trucks or private vehicles.

These are the official SAT media

The Tax Administration Service announced that The only official media it has are the following:

SAT portal: sat.gob.mx

Social networks:

MV

Themes

Economy SAT fake portals Frauds

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions