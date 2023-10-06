Maneuver, the Economist warns the Meloni government: “With those numbers the issues regarding the public debt will come to a head”

The boiling autumn of government Melons continues. The international business newspapers continue to attack Italy on the next one maneuver. After the Financial Times now it’s time all’Economist and the analysis regarding the prime minister’s moves is ruthless. If Italy – according to the British newspaper – proceeds with the budget law it has planned for 2024, it is destined for battle with the European Commissionthe Bce eh markets. Sympathy or not between the prime minister and Ursula von der Leyen, in short, the issues will soon come to a head due to the public debt, a very heavy burden. And one of his further increase risks destabilize the entire Eurozone. In the Nadef presented last week, the British weekly recalls, the government has foreseen a public deficit of 5.3% this year, and 4.3% in 2024.



Numbers that would be “unpresentable” in the context of old Stability Pact, but potentially also in the new one, whose approval hangs on the thread of delicate European negotiations. And yet, the Economist teases, the country is about to receive something like 70 billion euros from the Recovery Fund established by the EU after the pandemic, equal to approximately 2% of GDP Italian. This is why, for the weekly, it seems clear that “the government has not yet achieved the same as its spending plans are unsustainable“. Hence the very delicate scenario: “If it runs an excessive deficit, or if it has to face too high interest rates, its public debt will become unmanageable. Now he is in danger on both fronts.”

