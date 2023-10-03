The crisis of democracy passes through the banks: here’s why. A study explains it

In 1993 there were 1037 Italian banks, today, in 2023, there are 434. Less than half have disappeared. This is the devastating result of the research of the Fiba Foundation, Banks 1993-2023, a thirty-year journey between territory, economy and society, developed by the First Cisl Banking Desertification Observatory.

Banking concentration, fewer banks concentrated in few hands, means that there is less and less availability of credit to people to companies that create jobs and therefore less collective economic freedom.

When there were 1037 banks, 771 of these, explains the study, were cooperative credit institutions with a territorial vocation and cooperative banks. “The phenomenon of desertification”, shows the analysis with numbers. “It is first of all measured with the decrease in branches in the area but the real numbers are those that concern the economic fabric, people and businesses, on the basis of which the effects in terms of inclusion can be studied”.

You have to know that even 36.45% of the Municipalities of Molise do not even have a bank branch and 32.6% of the Municipalities of Valle d’Aosta and 29.44 of Calabri are in the same conditionsto. “The Observatory also addresses what can be defined as the false myth of digitalisation, i.e. the idea that where there are no bank branches people can easily make up for it using internet banking. An idea disproved by the data which highlights how the population that uses internet banking is smaller precisely where there are fewer branches”.

What has happened in 30 years?

In Italy the number of banks has reduced and is the concentration process increased “more than proportionally compared to other countries”. The next step of the study is even clearer: “the level of concentration of the Italian banking system is therefore among the highest in Europe, with the top five banks in the country controlling over 50% of the domestic market (at the beginning of the century it reached just 20%), compared to 46.44% in France and 35.02% in Germany”.

The process of concentration and less economic democracy in Italy has had two moments of acceleration: the first after the financial crisis of 2008-2009, which “led to growth of 8.88 percentage points in 2010 alone; the second after the ‘package’ of reforms started in 2015 (Renzi government, ed.), which led, with a growth of 10.64 points in the space of 6 years, to the exceeding of the fateful threshold of 50% in 2021. Also interesting is the comparison with France, Spain and Germany, which ‘missed’ the second phase of acceleration, and which reacted to the financial crisis in a different way, but in any case not as ‘violently’ as in Italy”, explains the ‘analyses.

The digital transition is certainly inevitable, but digitalisation “must be placed at the service of society and not be considered an end”, explains the Observatory. The lack of inclusion should lead to changes in banking structures, with participation and control on the mission and aims of the representatives of local political institutions, banks, consumers and trade unions. Good intentions for which there doesn’t seem to be a practical follow-up that could lead us to believe in a reversal of the trend.

