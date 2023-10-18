The Yamaha Ténéré Extreme updates for 2024 with new graphics, gold-colored anodized wheels. The technical basis remains the known one, but there are suspensions with increased travel and details designed for off-road. Here features and prices

The word “edition” disappears from the Yamaha website but the one that counts remains: Extreme! The 2024 version of the most off-road Ténéré it is a light update that does not change anything about the proven platform but embellishes it with new details increasingly oriented towards off road. You can immediately recognize her by her new graphics based on Icon Blue which recall those of the Ténéré of the golden era of raids. The engine clearly remains the 689 cc twin-cylinder CP2 with 54 kW and 60 Nm and the frame is always the aluminum perimeter. But we find it 43mm KYB upside down fork in diameter, fully adjustable and with a travel of 230 mm (20 mm more than standard). At the rear there is a KYB piggyback monoshock with 220 mm of travel (always 20 mm more than the standard). Also in this case the unit is fully adjustable and the height from the ground increases by 20 mm compared to the standard one, reaching 260 mm.

The 5″ TFT instrumentation, always in a vertical position, allows you to choose between three graphic styles “Explore”, “Street” and “Raid”. The flat seat is dedicated with an extra 20 mm padding; the height from the ground it is 910 mm. The footrests are wider and lighter in titanium and the ABS has three modes of use. The tank is always 16 litres.

You can then clearly notice the high mudguard and above all the pair of gold anodized rims, always clearly in size 21″ and 18″ and specific for enduro. Looking at the bike we then find various small but precious attentions always aimed at those who practice off-roading, from the radiator protection to the lightened hand guards to the chain guide.

The 2024 Ténéré Extreme will arrive in Yamaha dealerships in January at the price of 11,899 euros.