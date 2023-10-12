Superman, one of the most important heroes in the history of comics and popular culture, turns 85 and ECC celebrates this anniversary

The Man of Steel stars in some of the most notable releases of October, starting with his new regular collection. He will also be seen in graphic novels of the likes of The death of Superman o Kingdom Come. And his cousin will accompany Kal-El, since the long-awaited edition about Supergirl: The Woman of Tomorrowof Tom King, Bilquis Evely y Matt Lopes.

A spectacular new beginning for Superman by the stellar team formed by the screenwriter of Dark Crisis Joshua Williamson and award-winning artist Jamal Campbell. Superman has returned to Metropolis. But the threats do not rest! With classic enemies and unexpected allies!

The first of a 2-issue miniseries of American Justice Society. In it the Huntress must travel through time to save the legendary group. Additionally, this volume includes the beginning of the miniseries focused on Stargirl. The heroine teams up with Red Arrow to uncover the truth about a mysterious disappearance.

Superman’s cousin arrives with a volume that compiles the 8-issue miniseries of Supergirl: The Woman of Tomorrow. Kara Zor-El is Superman’s cousin and also one of the most powerful heroines in the world. However, she has never stopped having doubts about herself. She is now celebrating her birthday in the company of Krypto, the Superdog, when a girl named Ruthye asks her for a favor: to help him get revenge on Krem, the criminal who killed her father. Thus she begins an exciting journey that will take the Girl of Steel to the most remote reaches of the universe.

Screenwriter Tom King joins forces with artist Bilquis Evely in one of the most acclaimed stories of recent times, a true tribute to Supergirl that delves into the character’s motivations to guide her to a new era of greatness.

The Joker in Manga Version

Another DC icon heads the new releases from the ECC Manga label. He is the Clown Prince of Crime himself and the surprising series of Keisuke Gotoh y Satoshi Miyagawa, One Operation Jokerin which the villain becomes responsible for a baby version of Bruce Wayne.

Success is also recovered Ninja Turtles: The Last Roninin time to accompany the bimonthly serialization of the sequel miniseries Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin – The Lost Yearswhose first delivery It’s about to go on sale this July.. But for a high-profile reunion, that of Arlo and Pips on the children’s label Kodomo. Elise Gravel write and draw the new adventure of this curious pair, recommended for early readers.

Check out all the news below