ECB, the Council decides on a pause. Rates stuck after ten increases

After having implemented ten consecutive increases in prices since July 2022 interest rateswith a cumulative increase of 450 basis points, the European Central Bank ‘take a breath’ and – as expected by the markets – take a break, waiting to verify the trend of inflation in the next weeks.

In fact, in the ‘away’ meeting in Athens, the Board of Directors decided to keep the interest rates on investment operations stable principal refinancingon the operations of marginal refinancing and on deposits at the central bank which remain at 4.50%, 4.75% and 4.00% respectively.

READ ALSO: Banks, extra profits tax: not even a euro to the State. Boomerang for Meloni

Furthermore, the words of the president herself indicated this possibility Christine Lagarde who, on the occasion of the last 25-point adjustment, decided on 14 September, had stated that now “the focus shifts to the duration” of maintaining the current level of rates. There Bce he justifies his decision by writing that “the new information substantially confirmed his previous assessment of the medium-term inflation outlook”.

Even if “it is still expected that inflation remains too high for too long a period of time” price growth “declined sharply in September, partly attributable to strong base effects, and most measures of underlying inflation continued to decline. Past interest rate increases decided by the Governing Council continue to be strongly reflected in financing conditions, increasingly dampening demand and thus contributing to the reduction of inflation.”

Subscribe to the newsletter