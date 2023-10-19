ECB, green light for the digital euro project

Something unimaginable just a few years ago but now the digital euro is ever closer. In fact, the ECB has given the green light to continue the project for the creation of this currency. The ECB has completed the first exploratory phase and will open the new two-year preparation phase from November. The objective is ambitious and the start-up study will be complex with two more phases that will not end before the 26th. “We must prepare our currency for the future,” confirmed ECB President Christine Lagarde.

“We envision the digital euro as a digital form of cash that can be used for all digital payments, free of charge and that meets the highest privacy standards. There will always be cash and no one will be left behind.” Some features of the new version have already been defined: it will have limits on the amounts that each user can have, it will be available online and offline with a very high level of privacy for each system. And it is precisely security, combined with the insecure competition of cryptocurrency payments that is pushing the EU to accelerate on the digital euro. It is necessary to defend ourselves above all from digital threats which mainly come from China and Russia.

ECB, a version that can be used by everyone

If everything goes ahead, the new version of the euro will be able to be used by all citizens, but through “supervised intermediaries”, such as banks. Eurobank has already imposed some rules. These include limits on the holding of digital euros to avoid putting financial stability at risk. Furthermore, the digital euro will not be designed to be used as a voucher, with constraints on place, time and payment beneficiary. But it will be possible to make conditional and periodic payments such as rent payments. It can be converted into cash through ATMs and vice versa.

It can be accessed through an ECB application or through an interface of its payment service provider. We also want to make it available to those who do not have a bank account or digital devices. In this regard, a card given by the public administration is being studied. “The digital euro – concluded Fabio Panetta, member of the ECB executive committee and president of the high-level working group on the digital euro – will have to coexist with cash”. The future of the euro is ever closer.

Subscribe to the newsletter