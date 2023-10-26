A normal day for many involves breakfast, lunch and dinner, and if you’re feeling adventurous, a snack. Joshua Fyksen, a 44-year-old American, scheduled a marathon gastronomic route through 22 Michelin Star Restaurants in New York City. All this in just 24 hours. And yes, this catapulted him straight to the book of Guinness records.

The place: New York, with 72 Michelin-star restaurants and one of the places in the world with the highest density of them. The first place is Tokyo, followed by Paris and Kyoto. The mission: beat the previous record (18 in a single day). The plan: Eat in each restaurant, allocating barely 15 minutes per visit.

To many this mission might seem impossible, but for Joshua, who describes himself as a foodie, it was the perfect challenge. The beginning of this gastronomic journey dates back to 2022, when Eric Finkelstein, also from the USA, set a record by visiting 18 Michelin restaurants in 24 hours.

Upon finding out, Joshua, who is no stranger to the Michelin experience, began planning how to beat that number. And he did it with a meticulous plan that lasted four months and cost, not counting tips, 562 euros in food.

Calculating optimal schedules, routes and menus

The logistics of such a challenge are not simple.. First of all, his strategy took into account schedules and metabolism. He would start at 2:30 p.m. to eat at noon, throughout the night, sleep and wake up the next day to continue in the restaurants that were open for lunch.

Then he chose which restaurants to visit. The strategy didn’t just include selecting the closest ones, Joshua also avoided places with full tasting menus, choosing those with a la carte menus to maximize his time. Then, he contacted the establishments themselves.

15 minutes per location, that was their maximum. Some declined his proposal, others showed so much enthusiasm that they would have their plate ready and await his arrival—and some more remained far away, off the route. In the end, it emerged the perfect number: 22. Enough number to achieve your record. Everything was ready

Visited some of the most important restaurants in the world

Joshua began his day in Oxomoco, Brooklyn, with a tuna toast with avocado and radish. His journey led him to taste from roasted oysters at the Gramercy Tavern to an amuse bouche at the two-star Korean restaurant, Jungsik.

He culminated his adventure at Le Bernardin, the only three-star restaurant on his list, enjoying crushed tuna and foie gras.

After a full day of endless flavors and culinary experiences, Joshua was in the final stretch. When the clock struck 2:21 p.m., he had successfully completed his gastronomic journey and still had nine minutes to spare. But he didn’t end there, because what better way to celebrate a record than with a little more food and champagne?

This feat is not only a testament to Joshua’s adventurous spirit and determination, but also a standing ovation for the rich and diverse culinary offering that New York has to offer. And while Joshua relaxes—and probably prepares a new adventure—the rest of us can dream of eating just some of what he devoured while breaking the Guinness record.