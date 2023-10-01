Suara.com – The East Java Regional Police Traffic Directorate launched an application to track lost motorized vehicles in the community called “ILMU” (Lost Temu) Semeru.

East Java Regional Police Traffic Director, Commissioner Pol. Muhammad Taslim Chairuddin told journalists in Surabaya, Sunday (1/10/2023) that lost vehicles that had been recovered through the ILMU Semeru application included those in Jember, Tuban, Kediri City, Mojokerto City, Madiun and Nganjuk Regencies.

“After downloading the ILMU Semeru application and filling in the data on their lost vehicle, it was found and secured at the police station. So residents can retrieve their lost vehicles at their respective police stations. In total there are 38 vehicles that have been returned via this application. ” he explained.

This Akpol 94 alumnus added that for every piece of motorbike evidence that was seized by officers, the data was entered into the ILMU Semeru application, starting from the vehicle registration number (TNKB), chassis number and engine number, brand, type, color, origin of the vehicle, as well as a photo of the vehicle, for then validated with the police database.

If there is a match in the vehicle data reported as missing by the public via the ILMU Semeru application, officers will verify and validate the data.

“Next, the officers will contact the reporter to carry out the process of handing over the evidence provided that the evidence already has a case settlement decision,” he said as reported by Antara.

Commissioner Taslim explained that the application is connected to all levels of the East Java Regional Police and has been integrated with the National Police Traffic Corps’ Electronic Registration and Identification (ERI) system.

“The launch of this application is to support the National Police Chief’s policy in the Quick Wins Presisi program in digitalizing traffic law enforcement, as well as to support the implementation of the East Java Regional Police Chief’s Commander Wish program, regarding building a digital technology and data-based service system, to support police activities,” he said.

The former Traffic Director of the South Sumatra Regional Police (Sumsel) appealed to East Java people who have lost their motorbikes to immediately download the application and check whether their motorbikes have been found. If it is found, the public can contact the local police.

“Currently the ILMU Semeru application is available on PlayStore and the public can download the application. This application can facilitate people who have reported the loss of their motorized vehicles, with the discovery of the vehicle being secured by police officers,” he said.

East Java Police Chief Inspector General Toni Harmanto appreciated the launch of the ILMU application. According to him, the innovation was made solely to make it easier for members to provide services to the community.

“In the future, it is hoped that the East Java Regional Police Traffic Directorate will always be able to provide the best service to the community,” he added.