Suara.com – Extreme hot weather in Jakarta has been going on for the past few months. A number of residents began to complain about the hot conditions in the capital city.

A resident of Cengkareng, West Jakarta, Mardinah (65), admitted that he often drinks a lot because he experiences dehydration due to Jakarta’s hot weather.

“Drink at most plain water. Don’t use ice,” said Mardinah, when met by Suara.com in the Cengkareng area, West Jakarta, Monday (9/10/2023).

Road conditions in the Cengkareng area, West Jakarta during extreme hot weather in Jakarta. (Suara.com/Faqih)

This chicken noodle trader from Wonogiri assesses that the hot temperature in Jakarta is almost the same as the heat caused by Mount Merapi which erupted last August.

“The heat is almost the same as when Merapi erupted last August,” he said.

Previously, it was predicted that Jakarta would experience a rare phenomenon, a day without shadows, or culmination, which would occur on Monday (9/10/2023) at around 11.40 WIB.

The Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency said that this phenomenon occurred because the sun was directly above the head or Zenit point.