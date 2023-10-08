loading…

The earthquake killed more than 2,000 people in Afghanistan. Photo/Reuters

KABUL – More than 2,000 people died as a result of the earthquake in Afghanistan and more than 9,000 people were injured. This was stated by the Taliban government on Sunday (8/10/2023) in the deadliest earthquake to shake the earthquake-prone mountainous country in years.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) said Saturday’s earthquakes in the western part of the country occurred 35 km northwest of the city of Herat, with one of the quakes measuring 6.3 on the Richter scale.

The quake was one of the world’s deadliest in a year when quakes in Turkey and Syria killed around 50,000 people in February.

Janan Sayeeq, a spokesman for Afghanistan’s Ministry of Disasters, said 2,053 people were killed, 9,240 people were injured and 1,320 houses were damaged or destroyed. The death toll jumped from the 500 reported earlier on Sunday by the Red Crescent.

Ten rescue teams were in areas bordering Iran, Sayeeq said at a news conference.

“More than 200 dead people have been taken to various hospitals,” said a Herat health department official who identified himself as Danish. He added that most of them were women and children.

“The bodies have been taken to several places – military bases, hospitals,” Danish said.

Beds were set up outside the main hospital in Herat to receive the large number of victims, according to photos on social media.

Food, drinking water, medicine, clothing and tents are urgently needed for rescue and assistance, Suhail Shaheen, head of the Taliban’s political office in Qatar, said in a message to the media.