A 6.3 magnitude earthquake hit the Herat province in northern Afghanistan on Saturday, causing extensive damage and killing hundreds of people, perhaps thousands according to some estimates released so far. Rescue operations began immediately, but are proceeding slowly: the affected areas are difficult to reach, and in many cases the emergency teams and health workers arriving on site do not have the right means to work in such precarious situations.

Many of the roads leading to the hardest-hit cities are blocked and communications are slowed. The area around Herat is mainly rural, many houses were simple mud and wood structures that collapsed on the first tremor. A surviving resident told the AFP news agency on Saturday that “those who were inside the houses were buried alive, there are entire families of whom he had no news.”

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mojahid said on Sunday evening that more than 2,400 people had died, but these numbers should be taken with caution. According to the United Nations, over a thousand people were killed, with 465 houses completely destroyed and another 135 damaged. Around 1,400 people were evacuated from their homes to other areas of the country, and overall over 4,000 people were involved in the earthquake and subsequent rescue operations. Over the weekend in Herat many people slept outdoors for fear of further tremors, although temperatures dropped significantly during the night, reaching around 10 degrees.

Immediately after the tremors ended, the survivors began digging through the rubble with their bare hands or with makeshift spades and pickaxes, trying to free the people trapped among the remains of the collapsed buildings. The same tools were used to dig mass graves in which to bury the dead. «There are not many resources for damage management. The number of deaths is increasing every hour,” said Salma Ben Aissa, director for Afghanistan of the NGO International Rescue Committee.

Local hospitals, already in great difficulty, are unable to respond to the emergency and provide medical care to all the people who need it. “We have no advanced tools, no trained personnel,” Sabir, an emergency worker who was working in Herat after the earthquake, told Al Jazeera. Many fear that the slowness of relief efforts and the inadequacy of the hospital system will increase the number of deaths: “There is a lack of food and water, families with women and children have nowhere to stay,” added Sabir.

In the hours and days following the earthquake, some aid sent by various humanitarian organizations began to reach the affected areas. According to the United Nations, around 200 people received medical treatment at Herat provincial hospital, where the World Health Organization (WHO) sent enough medical supplies to perform around 150 operations. Various UN agencies provided emergency shelter to around 700 families, sending 640 tents and loads of blankets. Food for 1,700 families and 1,300 kits with personal hygiene items and other basic necessities were also distributed. Doctors Without Borders has set up some medical tents in the areas affected by the earthquakes, capable of accommodating up to 80 people.

Herat has 1.9 million inhabitants and is located about 120 kilometers east of the border with Iran. Afghanistan is often affected by earthquakes: in June 2022 a 5.9 magnitude earthquake hit the eastern province of Paktika, killing at least a thousand people and injuring around 1,500.