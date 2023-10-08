Yesterday, 7 October 2023, a violent series of earthquakes hit Afghanistan, in particular the province of Herat. The provisional toll is very heavy: over 2,000 dead and around 10,000 injured. This was stated by the Taliban regime in Kabul through the emergency management authority, cited by Anadolu Agency. At the moment there are at least 2,053 dead and 9,249 injured. Over 1,300 houses were totally or partially destroyed.

The American geoseismic institute (USGS) has reported a magnitude 6.2 earthquake in western Afghanistan, 55 km north-east of Zindah Jan. The main shock, writes the USGS, which had its epicenter at 40 kilometers from the city of Herat, was followed by a second of magnitude 5.5. The first earthquake struck at 11am local time and an AFP journalist source reported that people came out of buildings and into the streets.