Today October 2nd the publisher Team17 and the development team Blackbird Interactive (of Hardspace Shipbreaker and the upcoming Homeworld 3), have revealed the gameplay of Earthless, roguelike deck-builder with a science fiction setting. The game will come up PCvia SteamIn the 2024 (precise date not revealed), with a demo that will be available on October 9th. You can see the trailer at the bottom of the news.

This is the description of the game, from the Steam page:

We thought we had billions of years left before the Sun died… But we were wrong.

Take command of a generation spaceship and venture into the dangerous unknown in search of a home for mankind. EARTHLESS is a sci-fi roguelike deckbuilder with strategic grid-based combat from the studio behind groundbreaking space-themed games like Homeworld 3 and Hardspace: Shipbreaker. Chart your path across the stars, defend your people, and keep humanity’s hopes alive. Our salvation will emerge from the wreckage of many spaceships…

But the exact number will be up to you.

UNDER ORDERS THEY CAPTAIN

Take on the heavy responsibility of saving mankind by keeping your ship and every soul aboard alive as you explore ever-changing and dangerous star systems. Space will not welcome you in the same way everywhere, so your command will have to evolve depending on the dangers of the environment. Make agonizing decisions, learn from your painful mistakes, and explore space deeper and deeper.

ON THE ATTACK!

Traveling in space is dangerous. It will be up to you to defend the ship from hostile alien life forms and cosmic dangers. Make the most of what you have at your disposal and discover new and powerful combinations of cards, consumables and artifacts with every game. Engage in strategic grid-based combat and ensure your crew survives to fight another day.

THE WEIGHT OF COMMAND

On each new voyage you will work with a unique crew of officers who respond to your orders. Carefully evaluate their different personalities and needs to inspire them and unlock powerful bonuses, or ignore them at your peril. Every captain needs a loyal crew: can you get yours?

A JOURNEY IN CONTINUOUS EVOLUTION

Your journeys among the stars will never be identical. Development of Earthless will continue during the Early Access phase, and you will be among the first to access new content and features. Contents will include:

● New chapters of the story: delve into the most hidden corners of the cosmos, survive terrible new threats and find the answer to the most important question of all: are we really alone in the universe?

● New Factions: Each new faction will add new abilities to the ship and a related card pool, opening up new strategies and ways to play.

Below is the gameplay reveal trailer for Earthless.