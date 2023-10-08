The electric motorcycle market has numerous facets, from scooters dedicated to urban commuting to sports bikes such as the Energia Eva or the Zero SR-X, to the Experie and DSR-X crossover/adventures also from the respective aforementioned manufacturers. In the East, the interest in electric has always been consistent, and now more and more manufacturers are taking an interest in this segment, offering among other things Enduro minibikes with rather interesting performance, weight and technical features: We wrote to you about the Velimotor VMX-1, which weighs only 47 kg or the Leonart Rigger, equipped with a single-sided swingarm, to which this motorcycle is closely related. Taking a further step forward in terms of particular and exclusive equipment is the KL4500 proposed by the Chinese company Earth Eagle, an enduro powered by an electric motor with a nominal power of 4.5 kW (about 6 HP) and a maximum of 7 kW (9 CV) should reach, according to the company, a maximum speed of around 100 km/h.

The real peculiarity of this bike, however, lies in the solutions chosen for the cycling sector: combined with a classic steel frame we find a single-sided swingarm with integrated engine and a particular unilateral upside-down fork. The latter makes the front very characteristic, which allows you to fully view the die-cast aluminum wheel from the left side. The battery is located in the center, a 72 volt and 50 Ah lithium unit. The wheelbase is 1,360 millimetres, the saddle is located 71 cm from the ground and the declared autonomy is 120 km.

The braking system sports two discs monitored by a combined braking system, while the KL4500’s equipment is completed by the LCD display, Full-LED lights, adjustable brake levers and USB socket.