D3 Publishing announced the release of the Western version of Earth Defense Force 6coming next year to PC and PS5.

Earth Defense Force 6 is set three years after the events of its predecessor, in 2027. The survivors continue their efforts to recover after the clash with the Primers, but threats to Earth’s safety remain. The Earth Defense Force (EDF) is once again called upon to protect the planet by extraterrestrial invaders.

Key features include a new story line, the return of the Ranger, Air Raider, Wing Diver and Fencer classes, along with a huge amount of new content, including hundreds of additional missions and weapons. The shooter will support cooperative play local for two players with split screen, or online with up to four players.

Previous article

Harebrained Schemes: Paradox confirms layoffs