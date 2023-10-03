Early retirement, that’s what Quota 84 is

News on the front pension. The government Melons is studying a new “advance” allowance for women, different from both the social Ape to women and to Option Donna. This is a pension that it will be possible to obtain with only 20 years of contributions. In 2022 – we read in Il Messaggero – women had the possibility of leaving work early with the contribution calculation of the allowance. The option provided an exit age of 58 for employed women and 59 for self-employed workers. In both cases with at least 35 years of accrued contributions. In 2023, benefits were added for women with 35 years of contributions who are at least 74% disabled or who care for a disabled relative.

For 2024 there are now two hypotheses on the table. The first involves the pension between 60 and 63 years of age with 35 contributions. The second is the age of 63 and 20 years of contributions with recalculation of the allowance. On the front the recognition of the 0.8% adjustment is also expected to align 2023 checks with actual inflation. Furthermore, the possibility of a revision – perhaps a further tightening – of the adjustment mechanism (in full measure only for the lowest ones) cannot be ruled out. introduced with the last budget, which is in force for two years.

The measure to which the government is working – continues Il Messaggero – is different from the Ape social for women and from Opzione Donna. That will constitute an advance of Quota 84, or the general rule for those in the fully contributory system. With some corrections: it will not be necessary to have reached an emolument equal to at least 2.8 times the minimum. But with the slide there will be recalculation with the contributory method. And which according to the simulations should have a more limited impact than Option Donna. Which reduced the check by 20-30% depending on the situations. While the idea of ​​part time remains standing in the last two years of work with the hiring of young people. And the increase in minimum pensions.

