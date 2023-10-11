Just a few weeks ago, Electronic Arts launched EA SPORTS FC 24, a new soccer video game that has been a success; However, he has another ace up his sleeve. This is a new soccer game that you can play for free and that will be very different from EA SPORTS FC.

Through a statement, Electronic Arts revealed EA SPORTS FC Tactical. This is a new soccer game that will focus on the tactical element of the sport to offer a unique experience that is different from other soccer proposals.

According to the official announcement, EA SPORTS FC Tactical will offer an interactive simulation with strategy that will be complemented by gameplay based on a turn-based system. The game consists of a simulation that will give you opportunities to defend, perform skill moves or do different soccer actions.

This is what EA SPORTS FC Tactical will look like

Thus, in EA SPORTS FC Tactical you will have to take advantage of your turn to choose different actions and thus try to turn the match in your favor. In addition, it will have a progression system that will allow you to customize your team with different items. With this, it promises to have very different gameplay than EA SPORTS FC 24, but with the same level of intensity.

“EA SPORTS FC Tactical embraces strategic gameplay to create a new football experience that immerses users in Everyone’s Game like never before,” said Nick Wlodyka, Vice President and General Manager of EA SPORTS FC. “We are excited to welcome fans of turn-based strategy games to join the club as part of the EA SPORTS FC community, and we look forward to sharing more about EA SPORTS FC Tactical soon.”

It is worth mentioning that EA SPORTS FC Tactical will have a variety of game modes. You can have friendly matches to familiarize yourself with the game system and improve. You will also be able to participate in intense online competitions and participate in Ranking, Leagues and Clans matches.

When is EA SPORTS FC Tactical coming out? Where can it be played?

If all this caught your attention, you should know that EA SPORTS FC Tactical will be available in early 2024.

This soccer game will be a mobile release, so you can play it on iOS and Android. Keep in mind that you can now pre-register to be among the first to enjoy this free game when it arrives in your region. We leave you the links below:

Create your soccer team and lead it to glory

And you, are you excited about EA SPORTS FC Tactical? What do you think of this new soccer proposal? Tell us in the comments.

EA SPORTS FC Tactical will arrive in 2024 on iOS and Android. You can learn more about this football franchise by clicking here.

