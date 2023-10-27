Although the company has not specified anything about the headphones, we assume that they will be an item to customize our Volta player or Pro Clubs.

Less than an hour left so that the Trailblazers’ second squad will disappear from the envelopes and giving way to the Centurions, of which almost everything has been leaked. We already know many normal players and Icons, the player who will arrive in objectives (who can be very top) and we even already know which gold players and which Icon cards will arrive in the first team that will be included today.

However, we still have enough avant-garde content. In Evolutions We have a new one for forwards that costs 50,000 coins and another that is free and improves the center backs; in the Staff Challenges A very cheap SBC stands out that rewards us with a big buck and in the Goals We have the Theme Team Pursuit V set.

However, the latest that has been announced It’s not linked to any of this.. This morning it was leaked that EA was going to deliver a special version of Haaland to all the founders and a few minutes ago the company itself has confirmed this information showing the average that the Norwegian will have and announcing some helmets that, in theory, we will also receive.

How to get special Haaland and some Beats headphones

All eyes on The Viking.

Play #FC24 before November 1st to become a Founder and get an exclusive Haaland player item in the Ultimate Team! pic.twitter.com/vpvNP5kxsV — EA SPORTS FC ESP (@easportsfces) October 27, 2023

This letter from Haaland will be 87 on average and, logically, we assume that It will have worse attributes than the gold version. Although the we will receive on December 10the deadline to opt for it is November 1stthe day on which the deadline for become founders de Ultimate Team.

All we have to do to get it is enter this mode before that day. With just that gesture we will make sure of the Norwegian and the Beats Studio Pro Viking headphones. We don’t know much about the latter apart from their appearance and that Haaland uses them in the trailer that accompanied the news.

We assume that they will be an article that It will be used to customize our player in modes such as Volta, Pro Clubs or Player Career ModeHowever, we will have to wait until December to find out What exactly do they consist of?.

What is clear is that EA has included them in the list of benefits for being a Founderso one way or another, it has to come some kind of related content with this product, which seems to be part of some advertising agreement.

