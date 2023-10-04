After the first in-depth video, and the video on modes and functionality, EA Sports WRC returns to show itself with a preview film of “pure” gameplay without editing. In approximately 10 minutes, three routes are shown, where the rally driver and game designer is driving Jon Armstrong.

• Rally Estonia Route #9 | Vahessaari | Distance: 6.2km

• Rally Japan Route #01 | Lake Mikawa | Distanza: 19.9km

• Rally Sweden Route #04 | Lauksjoen | Distanza: 11km

The different ones are also alternated visualswith the camera Cockpit, Bonnet, Bumper e Chase.

Combining the power of Unreal Engine with the physics of the DiRT Rally series, EA SPORTS WRC offers longer and more detailed stages than previously possible, featuring 18 official FIA World Rally Championship locations and over 600km of challenging tarmac, gravel and dirt tracks. and snow. The game also boasts 10 current WRC, WRC2 and Junior WRC vehicles and 68 of the most iconic rally cars, spanning 60 years of the sport. In collaboration with the official WRC teams and manufacturers, such as Ford, Toyota and Hyundai, each vehicle has been built to meet all the challenges that will arise throughout the season. The 4WD Rally1 hybrid cars are among the fastest in the history of the sport, capable of reaching incredible speeds while tackling gravity-defying jumps, deteriorating surfaces and adverse weather conditions.

Below you can see the gameplay footage of EA Sports WRC, remembering that the game will be available from November 3 are PC, PS5 e Xbox Series X/Swith three days of early access for those who pre-order the game.