After admiring it up close in the recent presentation edited by our MaGIKLauDe, the time has come to get behind the wheel to find out if EA Sports WRC he really means what he says.

Developer / Publisher: Codemasters / EA SPORTS Prezzo: € 49,99 Location: Gift Multiplayer: Competitive online GO: 3 Available on: PC (Steam, Epic Games Store, EA App), PS5, Xbox Series X|S Launch date: November 3, 2023

On his Steam pagethe latest chapter of the famous series dedicated to lovers of off-road racing is described as “Our biggest rally simulator ever”. A challenging definition, no doubt about it.

The great confidence placed in the project by Electronic Arts most likely depends on the fact that, for the first time in the long history of the franchise, Codemasters is responsible for the development.

EA SPORTS WRC FT. CODEMASTERS

Change is welcome, one thinks when one finds oneself on the track with our foot on the accelerator, our gaze fixed on the track in front of us and our ears strained, intent on listening to the roar of a beast that can no longer remain still. An impression, let’s say it straight away, confirmed as soon as you launch yourself at high speed – always blindly relying on the co-pilot’s instructions – through winding dirt roads, infamous snow routes and overwhelming races on asphalt. As it should be, stage after stage we travel through a series of settings capable of making us feel almost like we’re on a trip, if only we had the time to stop and admire the view and it wasn’t all so sensually fast and blurred by motion blur.

although November 3rd is very close, the tested build was far from the final one

Before going into more detail, a premise: although November 3rd is very close, the build tested was by no means the definitive one. Waiting to have the final version in our hands, the analysis of multiplayer sector and the vivisection of the technical one must give way to the story of sensations and perceptions.



A little bad. After all, rallying is a particular, wild four-wheeled sport, capable of triggering strong emotions in anyone; the public, so dangerously crowded at the edge of the track, searches for and finds them in abundant doses at each passage of the cars (speaking of reactions and details in the in-game outline: it can be improved). The skill of the driver and the harmony of the team are cemented with mud and sacrifice, successes are achieved only after spitting blood in the ferocious race against time. Even though these are only preliminary impressions, there is confidence around the next WRC: the essence of the rally seems to be present in every bucolic sector, including different surfaces and climatic conditions, driving provides the responses that body and mind expectnot to mention the effect of cornering in the night.

OPTIMISM IS THE SCENT OF LIFE

Maybe that official description isn’t just marketing. In addition to a Dynamic Driving System which is up to us, fiddling with the settings in search of the feeling that best suits our pleasure, to order whether to tend towards seriousness or arcade, there is much more to talk about because Codemasters spared no expense with the modes. The most extensive is the Career (you can start from Junior WRC, WRC 2 or directly from the premier class, WRC, with drivers, liveries and teams from the 2023 season), ideal for those who want to test themselves as a driver but also as an all-round manager ° of your team (engineers to hire and talents to choose, repairs, garage, calendar, benefactor to satisfy and budget to respect: getting bored is hard).

Career is certainly the main mode, but between single player and multiplayer there is something for all tastes

Momenti, on the other hand, is designed for those who want to relive some historical events of the rally (they will be added daily at the beginning and there are also imaginary ones), while completing the picture of the activities Championship, Club (online championships), single/multiplayer Quick Challenge (with many tools to create personalized challenges, I’m thinking of Regularity Rallies without stages) and Time Trials.



If we feel we need to improve, we can always take a lap or two in the Rally School, a series of challenges – useful tutorials to perfect our driving style. For lovers of aesthetics, it is possible to customize the driver and cars, naturally through a Season Pass whose completion allows you to obtain additional liveries, helmets, suits and cosmetics (NB: some objects can only be unlocked by purchasing the VIP Pass). Who instead dreams of emulating Colin McRae when, in the mid-2000s, he launched himself into the creation of a new rally car (the McRae R4, which is also present in the game: here is thefull cast of cars), you will be happy to know that the Creation mode will make its debut in the next WRC. In the role of a Dr. Frankenstein in a mechanic’s suit and with a workshop as a laboratory in which to conduct his experiments, Codemasters offers us the chance to assemble our dream rally car and then put it to the test in the various modes.

Also counting the elements absent in the hands-on due to force majeure, there should be no shortage of irons in the fire

Also counting the 200 stages available on day one, the over 600 km of stages immersed in nature and the online elements absent in the hands-on, irons in the fire should not be missing in EA Sports WRC. The build was not the most technically up-to-date (let’s understand: the audiovisual impact is good and the physics of the cars à la DiRT Rally aren’t unpleasant, but there were also several bugs/problems already known to the developers), however However, in the dusty air there is a sparkling scent of optimism. It is difficult to say now whether EA and Codemasters have actually created their greatest rally simulator ever, but after this first positive approach the hope that it is not just a slogan is more than concrete.

Previous article

Shadows of Hellblade – Special