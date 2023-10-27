One of the most followed sports in the USA is that of mixed martial artsthe sport from octagonal ring which includes different fighting styles, from boxing to Taekwondo, passing through Karate. The most representative MMA athletes are all under the aegis of UFCthe most famous label – and sports league – in the world when it comes to fighting inside a cage.

Obviously here in Europe (and therefore also in Italy) the situation is different, only for a few years have UFC pay-per-views been broadcast in Italy too, which has not greatly favored the flourishing of this sport in our country. But if it is true that television rights always arrive late here, the same cannot be said for video game licenses: in fact, since 2011 various software houses have been bringing titles on mixed martial arts into our living rooms, with Electronic Arts last in chronological order to exploit the UFC rights, now with the release of this one EA Sports UFC 5 which we analyze in the review.

Let’s get into the ring!

The new title presents itself, together with most of the sports games published by the American company, as one simulation that is promised immerse as much as possible the users in what is being played. This condition, which the game will subject you to, must be fully accepted. Otherwise you will end up hating the whole experience, as well as the learning curve which is dizzying to say the least (if you are not familiar with games like this). The title is really difficult for beginners, and it cannot be hidden except for those who try for it first time gameplay like that of UFC 5 will certainly remain shocked. After all, we are talking about 64 thousand possible combinations, to offer greater realism of the action, which is not much.

I game controls, therefore, are permuted depending on the situation: the four front buttons are used for punches and kicks, while the back buttons are all used for various “stances”: the left back buttons, combined with punches or kicks, allow you to hit the body rather than the jaw, or access advanced blows, which are generally more powerful than normal ones, but predictable, and therefore advisable only in situations of extreme advantage to close a dispute. The right lats, on the other hand, serve to cover the body or face depending on the button pressed, this is because the parries, or parries, require more precision, given that they must be supported with the usual front buttons.

The highly simulative spirit of the EA Sports production, in fact, is also reflected in the damage to the body, especially in the first few minutes, which regenerates if you are not hit for a while. All this set of limits that the game places on you does nothing other than make you aware of what we were talking about at the beginning: we are faced with a simulation, therefore don’t expect to always be able to end matches by technical knockout: you will have to try to be as effective as possible especially in attack, given that every wrong shot conditions then the final verdict in case of time out.

Although at the beginning it is not very easy to understand how to proceed, after a bit of practice you will master the moves more and more, as well as the entire control system in general which, despite its complexity, immediately oxidises in the fundamentals of the game until it becomes automatic, to refine increasingly rewarding strategies.

As far as the game modes of UFC 5 are concerned, one can and must do so parallelism with other Electronic Arts sports titles: the addition to the live service offers new features and challenges focused on real-world UFC events, going hand in hand with the mode update Online careerwhich involves skill-based matchmaking, division progression, and title hunting across four divisions.

Quality to sell

Finally, as we also saw for EA Sports FC 24, also in this UFC 5 – driven for the first time by the engine Frostbite – represents the biggest leap in graphical innovation from one title to another in the history of the franchise, thanks to the photorealistic appearance of the fighters and high-speed rendering performance (strictly at 60 frames per second). New cinematic KO replays also capture the end of fights in all their power, with images displayed in super-slow motion which give everything a decidedly cinematic feel.

Added to this are Revamped Seamless Submissions, which expand the existing grappling system with faster animation transitions and the elimination of QTEs. In the previous EA Sports UFC 4, the graphic side was undoubtedly one of the best aspects of the game, and for UFC 5 we are also on similar levels: authentic damage also has an effect on gameplay, with repeated and targeted strikes that can lead to significant injuries, deteriorating a fighter’s attributes.

As well as the wrestlers, also the arene they are well made, both in the octagons and in the stands. However, although the expert hand of EA Sports is visible, the fact that the lighting always focuses the action on the fighters (similar to what is seen on TV) hides a large part of the audience present in the background (which is still there seemed quite dynamic). Also virtual fighters generated in career they are always credible and bordering on photorealism.

Finally, add to this a soundtrack full of tracks of a certain levelmost of which are totally original, which is accompanied as usual by the dynamic commentary, always spot on and never too repetitive, which not only reacts to what happens in the ring, but which manages very well to spread the adrenaline and the most influencers of a meeting.