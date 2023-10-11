Electronic Arts has published a new presentation video dedicated to EA Sports UFC 5the mixed martial arts sports video game out this month on PC and consoles.

The video highlights the technical prowess of the Frostbite engine, featuring graphical updates ranging from dynamic lighting to faithful character reproductions to realistic hair and clothing. The improvements also mean that the effects of blows taken are reproduced on the fighters’ bodies in a realistic way. Additionally, new physics and particle systems increase the blood and sweat inside the Octagon to bring the action to life.

Using updated cameras, animations and Frostbite, EA Sports UFC 5 will include More realistic pre-fight, between-rounds and post-fight cinematic moments, taking the tension that is created before entering the Octagon to a higher level. Thanks to Frostbite and a significant upgrade to lighting and rendering capabilities, including updated fighter skin, eyes, hair, body shading, and industry-leading facial animation technology, fighters appear much more authentic.

Recall that EA Sports UFC 5 will be available on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S from October 27, 2023.

Previous article

Last Train Home will be released in November, demo available on Steam