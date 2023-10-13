EA Sports has announced the launch of EA Sports FC Tactical, a game mode of its soccer title that leaves the simulator aside to propose gameplay based on strategy and selecting the correct decision to complete the play. It’s kind of like mixing Score! Hero with Final Fantasy, something that will surely make you raise your eyebrow immediately.

Perfect for non-skilled

The number of destroyed controllers around the world has made it clear that the FIFA saga, now FC 24, is a game that requires a certain skill. Controlling the team, performing dribbling maneuvers, attacking and scoring a goal is not as easy as it seems, and the moment you encounter an opponent with more skill than you, the game experience ends on the floor.

For that reason, perhaps, the company wanted to change the approach and has designed EA Sports FC Tactical, a turn based soccer game in which we will have to choose the right decision so that the play ends with the ball in the back of the net.

Memories of Score! hero

Seeing the screenshots shared by the developer and reading the game description, it is easy to reminisce and remember an iOS game called Score! Hero, which is also based on a turn-based system where we must choose the correct ball path to take the ball to the opponent’s goal.

FC Tactical’s case is more complex and much more elaborate, giving it an RPG feel. The game will present us with one-on-one situations where we will have to decide whether to dribble, pass the ball or attempt the shot, preventing it from hitting the opponent, always taking into account the potential and skills of the opponent in front of us.

Creating the perfect team

Furthermore, the game is not limited to a single player, since we will also have control of the lineup to know at all times which players take action. The interesting thing is that these players will have skill points that can be improved with training and power-ups, something that will surely open a huge door to micropayments.

There will be more than 5,000 players with their own statistics and skills, and in the same way as in FUT, we will have to build our squad with the best possible players.

Not to be confused with EA Sports FC Mobile 24

What you should be clear about is that this is a completely new and innovative game, and it has no nothing to do with EA Sports FC Mobile 24which is now available and continues to offer the same football simulator gameplay as always, with on-screen controls (also compatible with Bluetooth controls) and all the teams and leagues available.

When will it be available?

At the moment the game remains in pre-registration status in both the App Store and Google Play, and is expected to be launched in early 2024, so for now we will have to continue waiting until we can download this interesting game. In the meantime, remember that EA Sports FC Mobile 24 is available, but we do not guarantee that you will not end up desperate with the control or the difficulty.

How to download EA Sports FC Tactical

For descargar EA Sports FC Tactical You must sign up for the availability notification that appears in the Play Store and the App Store to receive the alert instantly as soon as the game is available. All you have to do is add the game to your collection for it to start downloading and installing, but we will have to wait until its official launch before we can do it. Something that doesn’t seem like it will happen for a few months.

