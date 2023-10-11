EA Sports announces an installment of the simulation saga for mobile devices, which focuses on tactics and turn-based strategy. It will be launched in early 2024.

The franchise FIFA has been rebooted under the name EA Sports FC. While Infantino is looking for a developer to be in charge of the next official games (FIFA 25 and subsequent), Electronic Arts is betting on the same starting team con EA Sports FC 24.

Despite its many similarities with FIFA 23, we are actually facing a new football franchise, which is taking its first steps.

After launching the annual installment on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch, now EA is betting on a new format for mobile devices (there is also EA FC Mobile), which takes advantage of the touch functions of smartphones and tablets.

This is how it comes EA Sports FC Tacticala new game in the franchise for iOS and Android, whose launch is scheduled for early 2024. You can now pre-register for the beta.

We tell you everything we know to date about this new title, which brings the best EA Sports FC football to our mobile phones and tablets.

Strategy, tactics and a lot of football

EA Sports FC Tactical leaves aside the simulation as such, to enter a genre much more established on mobile devices. This is a turn-based strategy game, based on the use of cards and tactics.

Like its older brother, this title incorporates many real footballers, clubs and leagues. Specifically, we talk about 5000 players And till 10 domestic competitions.

The bases of EA Sports FC Tactical are Tactic management, turn-based strategy and resistance. The matches will not be playable in their entirety, although at certain moments (shots, set pieces or penalties) we will be able to take control.

”We’re delighted to welcome fans of turn-based strategy games to join the club as part of the EA SPORTS FC player community and look forward to sharing more about EA SPORTS FC Tactical soon,” says Nick Wlodyka, from EA Sports.

In EA Sports FC Tactical there will be different game modes, from friendly matches until online tournamentsgoing by Rank Matches, Leagues and Guilds. We can also improve our players.

In the first images, we can see how the management of tactics works, the special moments, as well as the look of footballers like Haaland, Van Dijk o Son.

It reminds us a lot of Ultimate Team and MyClub (the similar mode in eFootball), since we can create a team and customize it at different levels (stadium, kits…).

EA Sports FC Tactical is committed to a new way of playing EA FC. Its launch is planned for early 2024 (most likely, January 18) on iOS and Android, and you can now pre-register for the beta in the Google Play Store and App Store.