EA Sports FC 24 has had a successful start and this has also been reflected in its mobile version, EA Sports FC Mobile, which already has a significant goal of downloads and installations a few days after its debut, in addition to the celebration for the beginning of this new era is big and includes a surprise for those who live the passion for soccer on mobile devices.

EA Sports FC Mobile already has 11.2 million players

Through a press release, EA Sports reported that EA Sports FC Mobile had 2.2 million users worldwide on its first day of launch and now has 11.2 million players who are already looking to build the best teams and obtain the triumph on the virtual field. In this regard, Cam Weber, president of EA Sports, stated: “We are delighted to have so many fans joining El Juego de Todos in both formats, EA Sports FC 24 and FC Mobile in just the first few days of launch.”

As part of this successful start, EA Sports has thought about rewarding the loyalty of fans after the change that took place this year and in the case of EA Sports FC Mobile there is good news because they will be able to get a player of international stature, of the soccer elite for their squads.

How do I get an elite footballer in EA Sports FC Mobile?

It is very simple. What happens is that the beginning of the EA Sports FC Mobile era is celebrated by EA Sports with the Founders Pack, which will grant you the title of FC Founder and give you a prize that includes a star for your team.

To get your star footballer in EA Sports FC Mobile you just have to log in for the first time before November 30 and the system will notify you that you are already part of the group of founders of the franchise. Once in the game, go to the store and claim your Founders Pack where you can obtain one of the following footballers:

Vinícius Júnior – Real Madrid Erling Haaland – Manchester City Virgil van Dijk – Liverpool Son Heung-min – Tottenham Hotspur Jude Bellingham – Real Madrid Diogo Jota – Liverpool Jack Grealish – Manchester City Federico Chiesa – Juventus Enzo Fernández – Chelsea Youssoufa Moukoko – Borussia Dortmund

