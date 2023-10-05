We offer you the most complete list of the players with the highest pace in EA Sports FC 24, divided into positions, to make it easier for you to locate them for your team.

When looking for the right player for our EA Sports FC 24 games, we must not only look at the average rating or position, but also some parameters.

Among the most important parameters of footballers in EA Sports FC 24 rhythm is included, a way to offer speed and overflow to our players.

This is why cards with a high rhythm tend to be meta cards in EA Sports FC 24given that they tend to unbalance the matches quite a bit.

So taking into account the parameter of pace, we offer you the footballers with the best pace in EA Sports FC 24and divided by demarcations.

EA Sports FC 24’s fastest players in all positions, from forwards to defenders

Better defenses with pace

FUTBOLISTAEQUIPORITMOAlphonso DaviesBayern Munich95Jeremie FrimpongBayer Leverkusen94Theo HernandezAC Milan93Muteb Al HarbiAl Shabab93Jeremiah St. JusteSporting CP93Zaidu SanusiFC Porto93Milan Van EwijkCoventry City92Achraf HakimiPSG92Fawaz Al SagourAl Shabab92Ferland MendyReal Madrid92

Best midfielders with pace

FUTBOLISTAEQUIPORITMOKarim AdeyemiBorussia Dortmund96Moussa DiabyAston Villa95MichaelAl Hilal94Ismaila SarrMarseille94Inaki WilliamsAthletic Club94Nico WilliamsAthletic Club93Daniel JamesLeeds93Um Won SangUlsan Hyundai93Cade CowellSan Jose Earthquakes93Modou BarrowSivasspor92

Best forwards with pace

FUTBOLISTAEQUIPORITMOKylian MbappePSG97Vinicius JrReal Madrid95Sirlord ContehPaderborn95Trinity RodmanWashington Spirit94Sheraldo BeckerUnion Berlin94Kevin SchadeBrentford94Delphine CascarinoLyon94Rosemonde KouassiFC Fleury 9194Sophia SmithPortland Thorns93Hirving LozanoPSV93

So now you know which are the footballers with the best pace in all of EA Sports FC 24, divided into divisions, so you can go directly to the ones that interest you the most.

EA Sports has also revealed the top 100 with the best players in the title, as well as a ranking with the 24 best men and women players in the world. If you are curious, here you can see a top with the best players in the Spanish F League.

