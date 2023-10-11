The most complete list of the best young midfielders that you can sign for the EA Sports FC 24 career mode, and that you should not miss.

In addition to the Ultimate Team mode, the career mode It is one of the most popular that we can find in EA Sports FC 24, and part of the success is knowing how to sign young players who can serve the team for many years.

We have a great set of young footballers to sign in the career mode of EA Sports FC 24some more expensive than others, but of very high quality and for many years.

That is why we have created this guide in which we are going to show you which are the best young midfielders that you can sign for the EA Sports FC 24 career mode, both the expensive ones and some cheaper ones.

Many of the young midfielders that you can sign for the EA Sports FC 24 career mode are very well-known and there are others from other leagues that you could even get at a good price.

EA Sports FC 24’s Best Young Midfielders You Should Sign in Career Mode

First we want to highlight the best young midfielders for career mode:

Gavi (FC Barcelona)

Midfielder with an average rating of 83, who stands out in parameters such as 76 in pace, 78 in passing or 85 in dribbling, and who also stands out for his power and his ability to steal balls in the center of the field.

Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen)

With an average rating of 85 and outstanding parameters such as 76 in shooting, 83 in passing or 87 in dribbling, he is the playmaker of the German team and will allow for a multitude of counterattacks, given that he has very good vision of the game. and a great steal of the ball.

Pedri (FC Barcelona)

With an average rating of 86 and notable parameters such as 78 in pace, 82 in passing and 88 in dribbling.

He is a footballer with a very good touch, capable of advancing the ball from deeper areas towards the attackers with really precise passes.

It has very good ball distribution attributes, so if you like to string plays together well, it is a good option.

Musiala (Bayer Munich)

It has a rating of 86 and outstanding parameters such as 85 in pace, 76 in passing and 91 in dribbling and has five-star skill movement, which allows it to not only manage the game well, but also perform all kinds of tricks .

Bellingham (Real Madrid)

The sensation of Real Madrid so far in the league, with an average rating of 86, and notable parameters such as 79 in passing, 85 in dribbling and 82 in physicality.

Not only does he steal balls, but he also dribbles and scores a lot of goals, so your future is assured in midfield if you sign this player.

Other young midfield players that you can sign:

FUTBOLISTAEQUIPOMEDIAEduardo CamavingaReal Madrid82Xavi SimonsRB Leipzig79Gabri VeigaAL Ahli78Arda GulerReal Madrid77Warren Zaire-EmeryParis Saint-Germain75Fabio MirettiJuventus75Ryan GravenberchLiverpool79Tommaso BaldanziEmpoli FC77João NevesS.L. Benfica71Nicolò RovellaLazio77

As you can see, we have a lot of options for young midfielders that we can sign for the career mode in EA Sports FC 24, and you should have a few in your team.

