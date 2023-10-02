Our lifelong FIFA is no longer our lifelong FIFA. Or rather yes, but with another name. Electronic Arts announced the change more than a year ago and a few days ago EA Sports FC 24 finally arrived in stores, a title that many expected would change many more things than the name, and that it would do so in a profound way. He hasn’t done it too much, and that has caused a revolt among the players and fans of this title.

Review bombing. At the moment the user review score on Metacritic is 2.4 out of 10 – based on 54 opinions, not too many – while that of media analysts is 76 out of 100. On Steam the opinions They are much more numerous, and currently of the 3,782 reviews, 55% are positive according to this platform. Although in this second case the criticism does not seem so strong, that percentage still seems low for a game of this magnitude.

It’s the same as always. The biggest source of criticism is the fact that users complain about the few differences between EA Sports FC 24 and FIFA 23, last year’s title. In addition, players criticize the presence of errors during the game such as physics errors, problems with AI or unrealistic situations during matches.

Disappointing sales in physical format. As revealed in VGC, although EA Sports FC 24 has been the second best-selling title of the year in the United Kingdom – ‘The Legend of Zelda: Tears of Kingdom’ surpasses it – its sales in physical format are 30% lower than those I was wearing ‘FIFA 23’ at this point. Among the reasons, explain analyst Chris Dring, there is the name change, which may have confused many users. There has probably been another factor: the digital format is more relevant than last year, so those sales could compensate for the drop in physical format.

The criticism comes from afar. For years, each new installment of the old FIFA was criticized with the frequent “it’s the same as last year”, but at least in our analysis of ‘FIFA 23’ in Xataka it seemed to us that the jump was noticeable compared to the year’s version former. Even so, that game also suffered a review bombing and on Metacritic it obtained a 2.5 that has remained until this year. The complaints were also directed at its focus on microtransactions and “pay to win” mechanics that already gave this giant tremendous problems with ‘Star Wars: Battlefront II’.

Real or fictional impact. It is not clear whether this type of mass criticism ends up having a real impact on the sales and success of video games and other digital products. There is a real problem here because there are no barriers to publishing those negative reviews, and the case of Goodreads and its literary reviews was famous at the time. Conversely, we have the problems that Amazon, for example, faces, and that tries to boost the positioning of certain products.

Is the important thing that they talk about you? In the world of video games, this type of review bombing phenomenon is becoming more and more frequent: it happened recently with Starfield, but shortly after we learned how Bethesda had announced that 10 million people had played this video game. The figure is spectacular, although it is true that it is helped by its availability for Game Pass. And yet, it does not seem that this or other games are especially negatively impacted by these attacks by user communities.

