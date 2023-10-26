EA Sports FC 24 is preparing to launch its new update. The fourth patch arrives shortly with a good list of corrections and improvements, among which the elimination of an annoying bug stands out.

EA Sports FC 24 arrived a while ago and has been polished since then thanks to various updates. Now, the football title receives its fourth patch in which it fixes the bug that caused the ball to stick to the most skilled dribblers.

Here we leave you the patch notes so you can take a look at all the changes that also affect Ultimate Team, Career Mode and more:

EA Sports FC 24 Update 4 Notes

Ultimate Team

Added a setting to enable/disable the top evolution gauge found in the game settings. The penalty accuracy indicator was not visible during penalty shootouts in Champions League matches. A Bronze Tifo may have been incorrectly displayed for some Rivals milestone stages instead of the correct reward; this was just a visual problem. Some specific player item pairs could not have been placed on the same team. Gerd Müller and Bobby Charlton, Franck Ribéry and Jairzinho, and Abily Camille and Xabi Alonso. Founders Evolution may have incorrectly displayed a player item that was not selected, this was just a visual issue. After bidding on a player item found on the transfer target price comparison screen, exiting the screen did not work as intended. After opening a package and exchanging a duplicate item for an exchangeable version on the New Item screen, the Quick Sell value was not always displayed, this was just a visual issue. Longer package descriptions were not automatically scrolling in the Store. After bidding on a player item found on the transfer target price comparison screen, exiting the screen did not work as intended. After opening a package and exchanging a duplicate item for an exchangeable version on the New Item screen, the Quick Sell value was not always displayed, this was just a visual issue. Exiting the View All Squad Battles Rewards screen resulted in being taken to the Opponent Selection screen instead of the Your Rank screen. Fixed an issue that could have affected the Evolution player’s item selection. Concept items were not automatically replaced in a team if a replacement player item was obtained through the transfer market UI on the team screen. An error message may have been displayed after attempting to select a concept item for an evolution. When swapping a manager item, the CHM UI displayed a green color instead of red for lower CHM values; this was just a visual problem. In Rivals, the pause menu displayed the opponent’s team name instead of the club name. You can’t always preview season progression tifo rewards.

Gameplay:

Reduced the amount of curve that could occur on first precision passes made at extreme angles. Slightly reduced potential accuracy of acrobatic shots. When crossing from a touchline position, players will prefer to use the foot closest to the touchline. The following issues were addressed: In some situations, the ball might have incorrectly hit a dribbler’s leg while running. In some cases, precision passes did not reach the intended receiver. When changing the input in the final moments of an outside foot shot animation, the shot could sometimes have gone towards the goalkeeper instead of where it was intended. Low-power drop kicks did not always send the ball to the intended receiver. Hand passes affected by the ping pass and long ball passing play styles did not always work as expected. When attempting to block a pass as a defender, sometimes an incorrect blocking animation may have occurred. During a specific goalkeeper save animation, the goalkeeper’s arm could have crossed the field; this was just a visual problem. In some exceptional situations, after a save, the goalkeeper might have momentarily looked toward his own goal as he stood up. In some exceptional situations, the goalkeeper would move away from the ball when he tried to stop a shot. At times, players could have passed by a camera operator near the advertising panels.

race mode

The press conference tutorials could have continued to appear after the first press conference in Manager Career. In Manager Career, scouting reports for lower league clubs might have shown reports of higher league players with high OVR who were not interested in moving to a lower league. In Manger Career, if a player were to retire, the expired contracts warning could be displayed incorrectly even if all other contracts were renewed. The brand exposure objective did not work correctly in Manager Career. The activity Read a book by a club legend might have occurred more frequently than expected in the player’s career. At the end of a player’s career season, an offered contact could have shown an incorrect team when signing for a target team.

Clubs

When playing as a goalkeeper in the StrongHER stadium, the view was incorrectly limited due to the geometry of the stadium. In some specific scenarios, playstyles could have been equipped that were not intended to be equipped on a Virtual Pro. Some accessories were not displayed in the Drop-In lobby. Goalkeeper attributes were not always displayed correctly when viewed through the Leaderboard and My Pro Presets screens; this was just a visual problem. Editing the appearance of AI teammates could have resulted in them not looking as expected and could have prevented further editing of them. After completing a Player Career match, players were involuntarily taken to the Perks screen. Club names could have been edited when the settings were grayed out.

TIME

When scoring in the last second of a game of Foot Golf Arcade, the timer for the next round was not working as expected. Squads could have been corrupted in 3v3 Rush matches in Kick Off. Facial hair was not displayed correctly.

General, audio y visual

Updated some out-of-match scenes, UI elements, crowds, broadcast packs, pack animations, stadiums, and audio. 17 new starheads added and 1 updated; They will appear in the game after an upcoming server release. Addressed the following issues: (PS5/XBSX/PC) In rare cases, personal settings could not be saved. Fixed cases where controller settings would sometimes reset. Fixed several UI elements and button legends not displaying or working as intended. Fixed cases of displaying incorrect and unformatted text. Specific club stadiums may have been selected in unwanted ways. Fixed some stability issues that may have occurred. Fixed cases where some buttons could not be reassigned to others.

