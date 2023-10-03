EA Sports FC 24 receives its second update, improving the experience and navigation in Ultimate Team mode, now available on all platforms except Switch.

EA Sports FC 24the new installment of FIFA without the name FIFA, was officially launched on September 29 on all platforms PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC, although it had already been in early access for a week.

Precisely for this reason, many players will not have heard about the first update of the game, which happened on September 24, simply correcting stability problems in EA Sports FC 24,

The second game update It was launched yesterday on PC and today it is available on all consoles except Nintendo Switch, where it will however be released soon

Ultimate Team mode will be more comfortable now

There is only one change, that they have confirmed, in the Title Update 2 from EA Sports FC 24. And it is in Ultimate Team mode:

Fixed instances of several stability issues, including those some players may have experienced in Ultimate Team menus

It seems that the experience was not the most optimal in Ultimate Team, the mode that for many players is the most popular in the game. With the number of menus there are, not being able to navigate between them fluidly is a huge annoyance.

For now, EA Sports FC 24 updates have gone to menus and stability. Nothing has been touched on the gameplay, which is as good as in previous FIFAs… but with hardly any changes.

