EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Team continues to launch the first special squads with this second active RTTK team in envelopes, and the leak of some footballers from the new promotion, which right now is the big claim to the title along with all content that continues to be added. In the objectives section we have the quest sets from Darmian RTTK and the RTTK Cup.

On the other hand, in the section of SBCs We have challenges quite interesting playersas Diego Carlos RTTK or Beckham Icon, and with two improvements that were added yesterday. One of them is the worst SBC so far in the game, but the other can be much more useful.

We talk about the Upgrade 80+which gives us an envelope with a player of at least that average in exchange for sending a template with some very simple requirements. This SBC can help us burn letters that only take up space in our club and to climb a little, getting footballers with higher ratings.

How to complete Upgrade 80+

For this Squad Challenge we will only have to deliver a team that will not even be complete. With use six gold players, one of them unique, we will already be meeting the demands. Hence the precio of the SBC is so low, only a few 3,000 coins.

Even so, if you are one of those who keep everything that touches you to yourself, and If you are not, we recommend it.you can complete this SBC many times until you need to buy, so the cost of coins will not be so muchalthough remember that you will continue to spend resources.

Is the 80+ Upgrade worth it?

As always, to answer this question you have to consult the market. Speaking of averages, we need to get a card of at least 85 to recover what we have invested (taking into account only valuation prices). This information says a lot and Detracts a lot of value from this SBC.

Even so, as we have said before, it is It is very possible that we can complete it many times without needing coins or transferable playersso (without going crazy) we can try your luck a few timesespecially if we have non-transferable repeated cards that we are eager to lose sight of.

