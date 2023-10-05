In addition to the candidates for the player of the month award in the Premier League, those from the Italian first division were also announced today.

Since EA Sports FC 24 is available to all users, although a short time has passed, it is gone including content little by little in Ultimate Team. In this way, the king mode of the game now offers a wide variety of possibilities to improve our team. For example, in the Goals we meet quest sets like Reyna RTTK, which gives us the special version of one of the most charismatic players in the history of Ultimate Team or with which we get a pack of 5 80+ players.

On the other hand, within the Staff Challengesthere are those who reward with envelopessuch as the new 83+ Improvement or the Basic Icon Choice given, and those that give us playerslike Kudus RTTK or Coquelin RTTK, all his cards Road to the Playoffs eventwe already know when they will go up on average and that they will soon receive the second promotional team, which has already been fully leaked.

Besides, although it has not been added yetwe already know the winner of LaLiga’s POTM thanks to a leak and for official sources to the candidates for the second Premier League Player of the Month. To this information about these awards, we have also added information regarding the Serie A, of which the POTM candidates have also been announced.

These are the candidates for the POTM of Serie A

Even though players like Lautaro or Di Lorenzo have quite solid base castes that good increases in certain attributes would greatly improve, there seems to be little doubt that the two big favorites are Chiesa and Rafael Leão.

The two left wingers, although the Portuguese is used much more as a forward, They have started very strong this year in Ultimate Teamso the community really wants them to get special cards that enhance their already remarkable performance.

Voting can be carried out at this link. Personally, we recommend that you do so when voting thinking about which player would best suit your team or which one you would like to trybecause being SBCs we will have plenty of time to complete them and incorporating these cards into our team is a very real option for practically any budget.

