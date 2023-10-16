Although there is still time for it to end, it is now possible to reach chapter 40 of this progress, where we are faced with the most difficult choice.

This week of EA Sports FC 24 will be the first TrailBlazers promotional template, which debuts this unprecedented event in Ultimate Team. With it, they have arrived new objectives like Wilson’sand new Template challenges, among which we can find the Premier League Player of the Month, the Serie A POTM and the Hero Upgrade with max. 87.

All this comes together in final stretch of the first season pass, which has about 15 days left. In it we have passed through many choices between packs and playerssuch as level 15, level 20, level 25 and level 30.

However, we still have one more decision to make, and that is the most difficult of the entire pass. This is located in the last level, 40and puts us between a rock and a hard place by having to be left with only one option between Cunha Trasfondo, Koné Trasfondo and a 3-player pack 86+. To help you make your own decision, we will analyze the pros and cons of each of them.

What to choose at level 40 of the season pass?

Personally, The first choice we discard is the envelopeand we couldn’t be happier to do it because it means that The players that EA gives us to choose from this time do have real value. In the end, we have to think that we open many packs every week and that Any player we get this way can also be purchased on the market.

Plus, we’re used to these envelopes not turning out well, so getting in the worst case (that we get 3 86 cards), the value of the pack would be about 27,000 coins. We must ask ourselves How much would Cunha and Koné’s letters be worth in the transfer market? And if we really see it as feasible to get a player to match him. For us The answer to this question is no. and that is why we think it is the worst option.

Deciding which is the best between Koné and Cunha is not easy, especially since this decision must be made without trying both. Still, we believe that the Frenchman is one step behind of the forward, although he is still a very interesting player. He is a midfielder with a good arrival (87 shot power and 84 long shot), a pace that allows him cover a lot of ground and a pass (92 short pass and 91 long pass) and dribbling (86 agility and 84 balance) brutal. Besides, defensively he is very capable (84 robberies) and his physique is extraordinary on a card with so much dribbling (85 strength).

The big drawback of this player, that offers some super interesting links thanks to the combination of your country with your league, are the 3 stars bad leg (in filigrees it has 4). For the rest, it is a very complete midfielder and with strong points that, without a doubt, will stand out in the game.

But for us, Cunha is capable of surpassing everything we have said. First because Your league is even more predominant and there are fewer options in your nationality, and second for its versatility and statistics. The Brazilian can play DC, MI, SD and MCOhas 4 y 4 in filigree stars and bad leg and tall/tall in work rates (although depending on the position in which we use it this will not be so positive).

Speaking of his numbers, his rhythm is very good (although he is a little unbalanced), are shot is amazing (86 finishing, 90 shooting power and 86 long shots), his passing is not bad at all (86 short passing), his dribbling is the best thing about this card (91 agility) and his physique is quite tall for a footballer of his profile (80 strength). In addition to all this, although it does not have any PlayStyle+, it does have 3 normal ones, including Trivelavery useful to define.

For us Koné is as valid as Cunhabut we think that for as long as these cards can last in our team, the attacker is going to give us more. Later, when they are displaced from the initial 11, The Brazilian will continue to be more important from the bench. This small advantage is what made us decide on it, but we want to make it clear that If French suits your needs more, it is also a very good decision.

