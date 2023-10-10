Thanks to the objectives that continue to be added day after day, we are now ready to reach a new election.

EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Team continues to launch the first special squads with this second active RTTK team in envelopes, and the leak of some footballers from the new promotion. To this we must add the content of the SBCs sectionwith player challenges, such as Diego Carlos RTTK or Beckham Icon, and with two improvements that were added yesterday. One of them is the worst SBC so far in the game, but the other, the 80+ Improvement, can be much more useful.

On the other hand, in the objectives section we have the quest sets from Darmian RTTK and the RTTK Cup. All of these, along with others that have been available for longer, allow us to achieve experience points for the season pass, in which you can now reach level 30.

With him we will be facing a new election after having already passed level 15, level 20 and level 25. However, you will have to continue getting wet in this new shortlist of players that includes Tello, Sugawara and Engen.

What card to choose at level 30 of the season pass

The first option that we have discarded is that of Japanese full back Sugawara. Their links They have been the first reason to leave him aside, although it is true that his statistics are not all bad. Even so, neither his defense nor his physique are very remarkable, so we have a very normal card and very difficult to include in our teams. For us it is the worst player of the three without a doubt.

The next letter is from Engenwhich seems very striking to us, but leaves us with some doubts. Her league is one of the best women’s leagues and the same thing happens with her club, but The problem is in some details of its characteristics. Her work rates are ideal for a player with such good defensive stats, but The height may be a bit short for a pivot with 1’77.

Even so, we want to highlight that it seems to us a choice as valid as the one we are going to recommend to you. We believe that so far this is the more even levelbecause the FC Barcelona player has a very complete menu.

But we We have opted for Tello for several reasons. The first is that your attacker status makes him more decisive, in addition to being a fairly versatile player. The second is that in his league (Arabia’s) we are more lacking in players with good performance, something that does not happen to us with the Barcelona midfielders. And finally, because Template Foundations in your category have not yet been addedsomething that has happened in the F League, so at least at that moment it will be useful to us.

Nonetheless, We want to insist that Engen is also a very valid optionso it is best that you analyze the situation of your club before opting for one of these cards. Maybe in your particular case the Norwegian one adapts better to what you need. and it becomes the ideal option.

