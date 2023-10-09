After level 20, this is the next one in which we will have to choose a player from three different options.

The second official week of EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Team, but with it we have already received the third promotion, the second RTTK team. This one, as always, has arrived accompanied by a good amount of content. In the section of the Staff Challenges LaLiga Player of the Month winner has been added, David Beckham o Diego Carlos RTTK among others, offering us a wide variety of different special cards.

The objectives section It has also been almost completely refreshed with the quest sets by Darmian RTTK, by the NWSL Roster Basics and the RTTK Cup. In most of these objectives we can gain experience vital for the season pass.

In fact it is already possible progress until you reach level 25a turning point means completing the fifth page and what will it do to us choose again between three cards. The decision it gets complicated every time more so after having had to give up some cards in the selection of level 20 and even before the selection of 15. This time we will have to decide by Thomas, by Illarramendi or by Mace.

Thomas, Illarramendi or Mace, what to choose at level 25?

We start with the American side, which for us is the one with the fewest ballots. The KC Current player can occupy both the position of LI como la de CAI o MIalthough its statistics They are not optimal for any of them. He lacks rhythm to offer a good performance on the wing, although yes, His passing, his dribbling and his physique are not bad at all. and his defense is very top for a side.

For us, if he could play as a center back, he could still give us reasons to doubt, although his work rates with high attack and his 1’68 It narrows down your options quite a bit. It doesn’t quite fit into any position and it doesn’t have such key links either, so It is the first option that we discard.

Next, we have Illarramendi. The Spanish midfielder also plays for an American club, but this time in the MLS. This special card solves the big problem of its rhythm increasing 34 points. Furthermore, his shot is not bad at all for a pivot and he has a pass and a very top dribblealthough his agility is only 76. This player’s flaw is his physique, which with only 75 strength is very short for his role on the field.

It’s a shame, because medium work rates in attack and high in defense They were also perfect. Even so, we think he’s a much better option than Mace and if anyone is particularly excited about him for being the player he is, we believe that its performance will not be bad.

Lastly, we have Thomas, who was our choice at this level. The only bad thing about this card is its 3 stars for dribbling and bad legbut we trust in a future Evolutions that improve that. For the rest, it has a Good rhythm (although it is not extraordinary), a shot in which his 88 completiona decent pass, very good dribbling (90 agility) and a surprising physique with 87 strength.

Like most season pass players, He has some shortcomings that prevent him from being a starter in the most competitive teams, but it seems to us the most solid decision due to its league and its qualities. Furthermore, in view of possible objectives, we consider that it is the one that has the most potential to help us.

