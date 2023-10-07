Thanks to all the objectives that are being included, it is possible to reach the second player choice, which this time is between three cards.

Since EA Sports FC 24 It was officially launched, a short time has passed, but at this point Ultimate Team already has a wide variety of possibilities to improve our team. For example, in the Staff Challengeswe found some that they give envelopessuch as the new 83+ Improvement or the Basic Icon Choice given, and others in which we get playerssuch as Kudus RTTK or Coquelin RTTK.

All these letters belong to Road to the Playoffs event. Of these, we already know when they will rise on average and what the second promotional team will be like, which has already been fully leaked and will be introduced into the game tomorrow.

Furthermore, in the section Goals we meet quest sets like Reyna RTTK, which gives us the special version of one of the most charismatic players in the history of Ultimate Team or with which we get a pack of 5 80+ players.

Precisely many of these objectives give us experience points for the season pass, which as the days go by we are completing little by little. Recently it has been possible to reach level 20 if we have been fulfilling all the missions. In this we will have to choose an option between three playersso it is the ideal time to analyze which card is the best choice between Cadioglu, Dewsbury-Hall and Matheus Reis.

What is the best choice for Season Pass Tier 20?

As usually happens in this type of decisions, the three players They occupy different positions and are very different from each other. Starting with Fenerbahçe’s Turkish full-back, he is the footballer of the three that peores links has, although he can play in many positions (LD, LI, CAD y MI), has 4 filigree stars and bad leg and his statistics are very consistent with what we are looking for in a card in that position.

From him we can highlight his dribbling and his rhythmwhich added to the attributes that complement him could make him a good substitute midfieldersomething that downplays the tremendous lack of good chemistry that this player has because of his league and his country.

The second option is the midfielder of the English second division, Dewsbury-Hall. Although his league is not the best for chemistry, His nationality would allow him to act as owner surrounded by good players.

Still, it is the letter that convinces us the least in terms of statistics. With 3 y 3 stars of skills and bad leg, we feel that he remains halfway to being an organizing midfielder, a box to box or a pivot, staying in a no man’s land that does not favor him at all.

Lastly, we have Matheus Reiswhat is the letter that has the best links without a doubt. With a league that is not at all bad, his nationality is very top. Furthermore, their statistics are what we are looking for in a central defender. Fast, with good ball output (81 short pass)a great dribbler for his position and statistics of very correct defense and physique (88 strength), this player 1´84 it seems to us the best choice of the three.

Although we probably won’t use it as a headline either, It won’t hurt us to have it both for objectives and even to keep it on the bench. in case they expel us to a center. Without being a team-changing card either, Matheus Reis seems to us to be the appropriate decision ahead of Kadıoğlu and Dewsbury-Hall (in that order), although, as always, the last word belongs to each user.

