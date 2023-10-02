Upon reaching this rank we will have to choose between Blatimore and Wilms, two players with their strengths and weaknesses.

What to choose in level 15 of the EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Team season pass

EA Sports FC 24 has already arrived in every home after the official launch of the game last Friday. New users continue adapting to gameplay that has undergone some changes at the same time that they begin to Improve your teams in Ultimate Team. Luckily for them, and for the rest of the players, The content of king mode is already very variedoffering us a lot of possibilities.

To begin with, in the SBCs We have some that give us boosters, like the new installment of Key Encounters, and others that reward us with players, like Banini Squad Foundations, Guimarães RTTK, Holy (of which we will soon bring you a review) or Andre Silva. These last three letters are part of the new event Road to the Playoffs.

But this is not all, because in the Objectives section we can meet mission groups like the one given to us by a practically mandatory player, the one from Thematic Team Activities or the one from Reyna RTTK.

With all of them we get some experience points that are key to be able to continue climbing through the Season Pass. Although users who had early access to the game got a head start, within a very short time new players will catch up to them, and that will involve making difficult decisions at different levels. The first one in which they make us choose between two unceded cards is in 15, where we find Baltimore and with Wilms Template Foundations. To opt for one of them we must analyze both articles.

Who is better, Baltimore or Wilms?

Although it is true that they are players who They have nothing to do with each other, different league, different nationality and different positions; we are condemned to Compare them to decide which one we will choose the time has come. The first of the options is the French soccer player from PSG, a winger who has some quite striking statisticsamong which their 88 pace (with 93 acceleration), a shot of 78 correct for playing as a band, and a very good pass and dribbleespecially for a free letter.

At first glance, the decision does not seem that complicated, but a card always has more points to consider beyond its statistics, and That’s where Baltimore is weak.. The problem of the French woman, beyond that normal/normal in their work rates (which isn’t that bad, but could be better), are your 3 filigree y 2 bad leg. The point here is that we have to think how many times a player who has as The best virtue is his dribbling and he doesn’t even reach 4 skills. Besides, that bad leg will condemn her always act with his left legmaking defending it is very simple.

On the other side of the scale is Wilms. The Dutch right-back is, without a doubt, much less striking, but she has a much more consistent letter. His rhythm is not the best, but with 84 he can defend himself, especially at the beginning of the game; His passing and dribbling are not bad at all, giving us things in attack; and His defense and physique make him a full-back with great abilitiesespecially in the defensive section (88 interceptions, 83 steals and defensive capacity and 84 tackles).

Who to choose in level 15 of the season pass?

Picking a defensive card instead of an offensive one always seems less interesting. We all search with more energy reinforce our front before our rear, so many times we blind ourselves with adding offensive players to our club. However, this doesn’t have to be one of those times. It may be because we demand less from a winger than from a winger, but For us the decision here is very clear.

Possibly neither Baltimore nor Wilms will be starters on our rosters, but With the Dutch we will have a real option to use it. His letter is not bad at all and can satisfy us in his position. However, with the French, when the time comes, it is most likely that let’s end up signing another player for that position and just catch dust in the club.

In conclusion, Wilms is potentially much more useful, so it seems like the right choice to us. That said, if in your case Baltimore is going to play, even if only initially, you can select italthough being clear that those 3 filigrees and 2 bad legs are going to give him a very short life within Ultimate Team.

