The FUTBIN website has already posted its prediction of the new Team of the Week that will be added to the game this Wednesday.

EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Team continues its path hand in hand with the first TrailBlazers promotional template, which debuts this unprecedented event. With it, they have arrived new objectives like Wilson’sand new Template challenges, among which we can find the Premier League Player of the Month, the Serie A POTM and the Hero Upgrade with max. 87.

Furthermore, with these objectives we have received the last push of experience to have the last reward of the season pass available, giving us a new option to incorporate reinforcements to our club.

As if this were not enough, within two days We will receive another injection of special players who can give us new variants for our teams. We are talking about next Team of the Weekwhich will be number 5, and will replace the current one, which has Valverde and Coman as great attractions. This time those chosen will be based on their performance during the selection breakso it is easier to have missed the performance of some star, for that we have the FUTBIN prediction.

FUTBIN prediction of the TOTW 5

As always, we will use the bet on this website as an example, the most essential to succeed in Ultimate Team. In this edition the biggest protagonist It will be the card with the most average in the game and portada del mismo, Earling Haaland. The Norwegian scored a double in the 0-4 victory of his team over Cyprus, this added to the fact that this TOTW does not bring together big stars, could be enough to give us the first special version of the Manchester City player.

The second star of this template would be one that it hurts to see. We are referring to Cristiano Ronaldowho despite receiving a boost to his stats, would still have a quite poor pace and somewhat insufficient dribbling, in addition to how complicated it will be to give chemistry. We can hope that he is the player chosen to receive the biggest upgrade, but The reality is that CR7 is no longer what he was.

Behind the two forwards, we find the letter from two girls who can offer us some solutions punctual. We are referring to Rapinoe and Horan. The first will still not have a great rhythm, but it will have a good shot, pass and dribblewhich added to its 4 filigree stars and 5 bad legs can make it useful for playing inside. In the case of the midfielder, it is a very fast card that With a little more defense it could be a good box to box.

Finally, we can also highlight Frankowski, a very fast full-back for Ligue 1; to Lukebakio, that if it could already receive a great improvement in the Evolution Extremo with rhythm, with this IF it can give us another variant; to Caicedo, who can adapt the role of Premier League pivot; already Berardiwhich with more pace can be a good winger.

