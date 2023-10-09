Like every week, the FUTBIN website has shared who they believe will be chosen for the new Team of the Week.

Join the conversation

In this second official week of EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Team The undisputed protagonist is going to be the second RTTK team, which as always has arrived accompanied by a good amount of content. In the section of the Staff Challenges LaLiga Player of the Month winner has been added, David Beckham o Diego Carlos RTTK among others, offering us a wide variety of different special cards.

For its part, the objectives section It has also been almost completely refreshed with the quest sets by Darmian RTTK, by the NWSL Roster Basics and the RTTK Cup. With all these objectives we can gain experience vital for the season pass, which we can now reach level 25, finding a new choice.

Apart from the content that is already active in the game, You always have to pay attention to what is to comeand the most immediate in terms of promotional templates is the fourth edition of the Team of the Week. Like every Monday, the web FUTBINone of the most essential to grow in Ultimate Team, has shared your prediction of this theme teamincluding one of the best cards in the game.

Prediction of the TOTW 4 of FUTBIN

The player in question is Hansenthe Norwegian winger who plays for FC Barcelona. Your gold card exceeds 750,000 coins on the market, so an IF version of this soccer player could shoot up to a million. Even so, It seems difficult to get this special itemsince its only argument is the 9.7 that Sofascore gave it as a grade.

Behind her there would continue to be other stars. The one that would generate the most excitement would probably be Fede Valverdewhat with two assists In his match against Osasuna he would achieve an IF with which could exceed half a million coins. This way, would improve its 80+ in all statisticsmaking it an even more complete letter.

The next most striking player is a defender who has already become a regular from Ultimate Team. We are talking about Achrafwhich with this TOTW article would achieve more defense and physicality, vital to accompany the excellent speed which this player already has.

World football’s weekly standouts, now angling for a spot in your XI. Team of the Week 3 has landed in Ultimate Team in #FC24. pic.twitter.com/xXj8u7oQKe — EA SPORTS FC (@EASPORTSFC) October 4, 2023

And speaking of fast defenses, we have one of the big surprises of this year: Micky van de Ven. in dutch it would approach 90 pace being central and improving defense and physique to make him an even more differential footballer. If the increase in these two sections were significant, its price would skyrocket completely.

Finally, we also want to highlight Comana very agile and fun player to use, but whose big flaws are his shooting and his three bad leg. Along with it, they are also striking Milinkovic-Savic, McTominay and Lukakualthough these more for their possible valuation than for its statistics as such.

Join the conversation