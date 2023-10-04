This new Team of the Week is full of very striking players, among which Lautaro Martínez, Bellingham and Kvaratskhelia stand out.

Despite EA Sports FC 24 It was officially launched 5 days ago, Ultimate Team has already created a universe of content that we can use to improve our teams. In the Objectives section we meet quest sets like Reyna RTTK or the one that gives us the special version of one of the most charismatic players in the history of Ultimate Team.

On the other hand, in the Staff Challengesthere are those who reward with envelopessuch as the new 83+ Improvement, and those that give us playerssuch as Guimarães RTTK, Kudus RTTK or Coquelin RTTK, all letters from Road to the Playoffs eventwe already know when they will rise on average.

Just a few minutes ago, a new version of the Team of the Season, which is the third of the year. We already say goodbye to players like I am Cancelo in envelopes and we welcome a template that is even better than its predecessor.

This is TOTW 3 of EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Team

World football’s weekly standouts, now angling for a spot in your XI. Team of the Week 3 has landed in Ultimate Team in #FC24. pic.twitter.com/xXj8u7oQKe — EA SPORTS FC (@EASPORTSFC) October 4, 2023

Although he player with the most average is Lautaro Martínezwho has improved his pace and shot by two points, it seems that your letter will still not adapt everything that is needed in a striker within Ultimate Team. Something similar happens to Ødegaardwhich doesn’t quite fit because of its 2 stars bad legwhich limit him greatly despite his 5 skills and of his two more points of pace.

After the two of them, we find ourselves real crack of this weekwhich is none other than Jude Bellingham, the fashionable player of Real Madrid. Although his base card was already very complete, this IF increases one point in all attributes and two in shootingcausing it to continue growing with some very solid statistics.

Next to the Englishman we find a player who just yesterday faced Real Madrid. We are talking about Kvaratskheliawho already suffered a Huge improvement on your base card regarding FIFA 23 and that, with this special version, will be even more present in the teams. Although it may not seem like much, those 2 more pace points They will help the Georgian a lot to perform better on the wing.

Among the rest of the players they also stand out Grimaldo for the left back of the Bundesliga, who is considered as alternativa a Alphonso Daviesand two forwards who can win a lot of presence in mid-budget templates. One is Watkinsthe Aston Villa forward who has us accustomed to achieving very interesting special cards, although will still have the problem of the 4 stars of bad leg.

The other attacker is the first woman on the team, Why do you hate me?. The female Real Madrid DC has a authentic posterto which we must add 4 filigree stars, 5 bad legs and up to 7 silver PlayStyles. There should be no doubt in our minds that we will meet the player a lot of Zambia in this first UT Champions.

