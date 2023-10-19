In addition to improving a lot of the card’s stats, it will grant the special Interpector Playstyle to the card we introduce in this Evolution.

They remain less than 24 hours so that the first promotional template of the Trailblazers disappears from Ultimate Team, thus leaving its place for the second thematic team of the event, which is already completely leaked and for which we already know the official statistics of Cristiano Ronaldo after an error by EA, one of the cards with the most hype of that template.

Until that change occurs, we can continue completing Goals like the new Themed Team Pursuit IV and Template challenges like the one from Blanc Icono, Trapp Trailblazers, which is mandatory for a very special reason or Guirassy POTM.

However, all this content has been completely overshadowed by the two new Evolutions that have been introduced in the game just a few minutes ago. With them, we have a new free and paid option which this time costs 75,000 coins. The reason for this price increase is that not only does it grow statisticsbut for the first time grants a PlayStyle+ to the letter we evolve.

This is the cutting-edge Interceptor Evolution

This upgrade will increase the stats of players who have the DCM positionalthough as always This does not need to be your starting position.. Is composed of four levelsthis fourth being the last, and as a final result we have a player who grows by this amount in the following parameters:

Level 1: +5 pace, +10 anticipation, +6 dribbling and ball control and high defensive performance.Level 2: +4 passing, +6 composure and +8 normal tackling and interceptions.Level 3: +7 physicality and +8 heading accuracy, defensive ability, aggressive tackling and interceptions.Level 4: +12 balance and agility and PlayStyle+ Interceptor.

Best Players for Vanguard Interceptor Evolution

With this brutal increase in statistics, there is many cards that become real monsters and we must take them into account to introduce them into our equipment. Therefore, we bring you a list with those footballers that we consider most optimal for this Evolution.

Luis Milla

With this improvement, the Getafe footballer obtains a raise that makes him a pretty solid card. Even so, his rhythm continues to weigh him down y It does not seem to us that it justifies the 75,000 coins that evolution costs.

Cataldi

Es one of the most interesting players among the possible ones. Has good nationality for his league and plays on a good team. The only downside is the competence you have in that positionwhich also makes us doubt whether it is worth spending that amount of coins on this version.

Stung

The German player is also of the best footballers What we can achieve with this improvement. We could only put the hit on the shotbut given that this evolution turns the players into very defensive midfielders, We don’t care so much about this possible failure.

Crown

The AC Milan midfielder is another very solid option. The problem with this letter is that, while it becomes extremely complete, does not stand out in anything. It seems very excessive to us to invest 75,000 coins in a player like that. Besides, your nationality will never add anything in chemistry

Gallagher

Chelsea’s Englishman’s base card was already quite good, that’s why this evolution suits you so well. He becomes a player quite fast and with good dribblingbut defense is not enough for a player whose main task will be to recover balls.

Boudaoui

The Nice player also starts with some very balanced attributes where his only statistic that drops below 73 is shooting, the one that matters the least to us. After going through the evolution maintains that all-rounder essence, but with the bonus of better defensive performance. Is one of our favorite options.

Rovella

With this Italian player it happens something similar to what happens with Boudaoui. Your gold card is very complete and with this improvement we get a midfielder with good defensive skills without giving up dribbling and at the ball exit.

Ljubicic

This Bundesliga footballer maintains that standard of a very complete letterbut with a little more shooting that the last two players and less defense. Although the final result is not bad at all, It doesn’t seem like the most coherent decision to us..

Dominguez

Finally, we have what, almost indisputably, is the best player for this evolution. The Argentine from the Premier League will offer us fantastic linkses pretty fast and defensively it seems that it will work as a scandal. Also has 5 stars bad leg and comes standard with a high/high in work rates, so it will be noticed more. If we had to choose a player it would be this without a doubt.

