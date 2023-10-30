This Evolution helps us improve some of the weakest cards in the promotion, a very interesting idea.

This new week of EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Team will mainly star the first team of the Centurions along with all the content that has been added since This team was included last Friday. With him, as a great novelty in SBCs we have the max Hero Upgrade. 87 that we have already put to the test to see if it is worth it.

Furthermore, in the objectives section we can find a free and practically mandatory Centurion player who has joined the V Themed Team Pursuit quest set that It was already available during the avant-garde.

But this is not all, because the Evolutions section has also received a novelty that we had never seen yet. It is a Free Evolution that serves to improve some of the worst Centurions cards that are available, giving them an extra utility that can be very interesting. Next, we are going to tell you How does this evolution work and what is the best option of all?.

How Centurion Enhancement Evolution Works

The requirements that this improvement demands of us leaves us only four possible candidates: Ryerson, Andrich, Dunk and Muniain. The upgrade they get is very balanced to be useful in all these players, who each occupy a different position. As always, we will have to win matches using these cards to complete the two levels of this Evolution, which confer the next improvements in each part:

Level 1: +1 shooting, passing, dribbling, defense and physicality.Level 2: +1 pace, shooting, passing, dribbling and defense.

The best option to take advantage of this small increase He is, without a doubt, the English center back Lewis Dunk. This is because base is the player with the best numbersso it is whoever feels best to enhance them a little.

With Evolution we have a Quite fast defense, very powerful and with great abilities to recover balls. Furthermore, the Brighton player is quite tall (1´92) and with your nationality offers interesting links for players like Rashford, Walker or even Bellingham. To compare him with some other Premier center back, Varane is very similar, and his performance is well known. that French offers.

It is true that the same his final letter is not good enough to buy from him expressly in the market, but if we get an envelope like non-transferable player, we do recommend evolving to Dunk and give him a chance, because he has all the conditions to be a great center back. If in the end you improve it and it doesn’t convince you, It will always be a card with 2 more points on average to hit in an SBC.

