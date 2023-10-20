The second roster of the event is now available with Son and Smith at the helm.

just a few minutes ago We have said goodbye to the Trailblazers’ first promotional squad forever to make way for the second promotional team for this event. With the change, we have been able to see how new elements have been introduced to practically all sections of Ultimate Team. However, this has not meant that what was before has disappeared far from it.

For example, in the section Goals Thematic Team Pursuit IV remains and in the Template challenges We can still find Blanc Icono or Trapp Trailblazers, which is mandatory for a very special reason. Finally, We continue to have the Evolutions that were included yesterdayboth the paid one for MCDs and the free one that works for LIs.

However, every Friday the main protagonists are the own players who become available in packs and, as was already known thanks to the leaks, the batch of special cards for this occasion is incredible.

This is Team 2 of the Trailblazers

More early season standouts: Trailblazers Team 2, breaking the mold with a signature flair all of their own. Like Team 1, each player’s fast start is celebrated with new PlayStyles/PlayStyles+, taking your Ultimate Team to the next level. Find out more: https://t.co/Aj3DIWVnxD pic.twitter.com/tic6I44XWS — EA SPORTS FC (@EASPORTSFC) October 20, 2023

As the most outstanding player, surpassing Kane who has a higher rating, we have Son. The Spurs attacker has had a spectacular start to the year in Ultimate Team after a few years in which his performance had declined. I had a lot of her fault your shot, augmented by your PlayStyle+ With qualityalthough in this special version this has been replaced by Quick dribble. Still, the stat boost will probably keep him with one of the best shots of the game in this letter so similar to his POTM.

After Korean we find Smith. The American forward created a sensation from the first day and now, with his new PlayStyle+ Relentless We will have it even more present in the best teams. Yes indeed, The increase in his statistics has been minusculewith 1 more point in all respects to its base card.

The third player on the list is Robertsonwhich is the clear example of what a good improvement. Beyond their New Game Style Gold Quick Dribbleare 6 pace point increase turns the Scotsman into the best left back in the Premier League without any discussion. Furthermore, in the rest of the attributes They have improved a couple of points.

From one side we went to another, but this time from FC Barcelona. Cancelo Trailblazers is the definition of a side with quality and now, with the PlayStyle+ Skillful Dribble, even more. The rhythm improvement that it has received is also considerable, although it is still quite poor in physical appearance.

Without moving from the defensive line, but moving to the central position, we find ourselves Marquinhos. The Brazilian will continue to be a very technical defense and more precise than physicala way of playing that will be reinforced with its Anticipation Styleone of the most powerful and ideal for centers of this profile.

The latest 88 Trailblazers from this team is Cristiano Ronaldo. We already knew the Portuguese letter thanks to an EA mistake, but the reality is that seeing a special CR with such a low average is still strange. Yes indeed, his shot is incredible and we hope that the PlayStyle+ Trivela and the 8 more points of pace serve to make this legend more usable.

Finally, we have to highlight two more players, both with an active POTM. The first is Rafael Leaothe AC Milan player who compared to that Player of the month does not vary almost in statistics. However, now you have the PlayStyle+ With qualitywhich makes it much more lethal and, therefore, much more coveted.

Kubo is in a very similar situation, only the Japanese base card I didn’t even have Gold Playstyle. Now, with this Trailblazers, you have First touch, which can be a plus. Even so, if we already have the POTM, We don’t believe there will be as much of a leap in quality as with Leão..

