EA Sports FC 24 and its Ultimate Team mode continue to sweep both the game’s own community, as in everything that surrounds the scope of the UT game mode. Which, as is usual in the rest of the previous deliveries, has been the cornerstone of the title.

And it seems that this year is by no means the exception. EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Team It has left us incredible moments and this has only just begun. Let’s review everything you need to know about the players who have currently had the best goal figures in the game.

Electronic Arts has shared some very interesting data, leaving these players in the top scorers currently in game:

Top scorers in the men’s division in EA Sports FC 24

Darwin Núñez Ansu Fati Erling Haaland Timo Werner Randal Kold

Top scorers in the women’s division in EA Sports FC 24

Sam Kerr Kadidiatou Diani Alex Morgan Trinity Rooman Alexia Putellas

