After Boniface won the award in the first month of competition, the period for the second vote is now open.

EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Team continues to progress and add content in a week in which the protagonist is being the second team of the RTTK, although the next promotion will soon be included, of which the design has already been leaked. To this we must add goals like that of Darmian RTTK or that of the RTTK Cup.

Furthermore, in the SBC section We have challenges from players, like Beckham Icon, and with two improvements that were added yesterday. One of them is the worst SBC so far in the game, but the other, the 80+ Improvement, can be much more useful. In addition, it is possible that an SBC of a guaranteed Hero pack with a maximum rating of 87 will soon be added to this section according to some leaks.

However, This is not the only thing that will be added to this tabbecause in a few days we will begin to see the new POTM. If yesterday the winner of the Premier League vote was leaked and just a few hours ago the same thing happened with the winner of Serie A, now EA has announced the voting for the new POTM of the Bundesliga.

Candidates for the second POTM of the Bundesliga

As we can see in the game’s developer company’s own tweet, voting is now available for everyone to choose their favorite footballer. After a first month in which the winner was Boniface, a card without great performance in the gamewe all hope that this second edition does bring us an interesting player.

Based on how it works within Ultimate Team, it seems that there are only two possibilities. The first of them is Grimaldothe Spanish full-back has already achieved an IF that is not bad at all and a POTM could continue increasing his defense and physical statistics, which are the ones that need to improve the most.

The other option is Sanewhich after a few fairly weak years in terms of gaming performance, in this edition to work betterso an early special letter from the German could make him a regular on many teams.

We will have to see how the vote is finally resolved, because Due to real merits, it seems little debatable that Guirassy deserves the award..

